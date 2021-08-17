Published: 2:40 PM August 17, 2021

March and Wisbech remained unbeaten ahead of their Fenland derby this weekend. - Credit: Adrian Morton

All of our cricket sides remained unbeaten over the weekend, some doing so in more dramatic fashion than others.

March Town captain Andy Wright marked his 30th birthday with a tie at home to Stamford on Saturday, despite fielding a weakened team.

Udana Ranathunga scored 30 and Brandon Phillips notched 27 before an eighth-wicket stand between Callum Young and Wright helped March to 166 all out.

In reply, Stamford reached 159-9 helped by a last wicket stand to take them level with 166.

But bowler David Haslegrave claimed the wicket of Vamshi Parvathaneni to tie the game with 27 balls remaining of the innings in Whiting & Partners Division One of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League.

March 2nds were unable to topple CCA Senior League Division One leaders Cambourne, despite Ben Pyle cracking 56 in bat.

Ed Rodgers’ 34 and James Harradine’s 18 runs contributed to the visitors’ 174-9 total, before Cambourne replied to record a five-wicket win in 35 overs.

Jacob Gray helped propel March 3rds to victory over Chippenham 2nds to go top of Division Four North.

Gray scored 71, while Manuj Patel’s 64 and Joe Clark’s first half-century for the club eased March to 234-7 before bowling out Chippenham for 147.

Clark’s 2-0, Ioan Foreman’s 3-22 and wickets for Patel, Mark Deas and Philip Goodfellow restricted the hosts.

March 4ths conceded their Division Five North match with City of Ely 3rds.

Josh Bowers’ 104 gave Wisbech Town a 106-run win over Ramsey at Harecroft Road.

Bowers and Danny Haynes’ 90 steered Wisbech to 318-6 from 50 overs, before Ramsey were skittled for 212, Gary Freear notching 4-29.

Wisbech 3rds were beaten at Witcham in Division One North, while the 4ths’ game with Haddenham in Division Four North was abandoned.

Chatteris earned their third win in CCA Senior League Division One with a nine-wicket victory over Longstanton Grasshoppers.

Peter Munns’ 5-7 helped restrict the visitors to 69 all out, before an unbeaten 49 from captain Max Kelly set Chatteris on their way to 70-1.

Chatteris 2nds beat Longstanton’s 2nds by 96 runs in Division Three North.

On Sunday, March 2nds cruised to a 165-run triumph over Wimblington in the Ernie Wool Cup, while Wisbech’s Rutland League Division One match at home to Market Deeping was conceded by the visitors.

Saturday sees March hoping to seek revenge at Wisbech in their final games of the season, the 2nds host Chatteris, the 3rds visit Burwell & Exning 4ths while the 4ths host Sutton 2nds.

Wisbech 2nds travel to Biggleswade, the 3rds go to Bottisham-Lode and the 4ths host Over 2nds.

Chatteris 2nds entertain Wilburton at Fullers Cricket Ground.

This Sunday, March take on Barnack in the Rutland League as the 2nds go to CSKA.