Published: 9:30 AM May 12, 2021

Despite our Fenland Saturday sides being out of action, the Sunday sides were able to deliver some weekend entertainment - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

All of our teams suffered a Saturday washout, so it was down to the Sunday squads to deliver some weekend entertainment.

March Town’s Sunday 2nds provided just that in their two-wicket win over St Ives & Warboys Development in the Fenland Trophy.

The visitors, who elected to bat, recovered from 49-5 to post 158 all out in part thanks to a defiant display from Nick Kumpukkal’s 70 runs at number nine.

Three March bowlers notched two wickets apiece, and in reply, it was the early order which led the charge, Geoffrey Kirby and Alex Oldham scoring 66 and 38 respectively.

And despite falling to 5-1, the hosts powered through to 160-8 after 29 overs to go top of the table.

You may also want to watch:

Wisbech Town were beaten in their Rutland League double-header with Peterborough Town.

Despite a bright start where Wisbech bowler Kieran Haynes struck within the first four balls of Town’s innings, who were 24-3 at one stage.

But with the help of centurion Scott Howard, Town reached a respectable 222-8.

A similar start beckoned for Wisbech and having laboured at 5-2, Tom Buck’s 54 and Jonny Garner’s 85 led the fightback, despite Karanpal Singh claiming figures of 4-34.

The bowling attack proved too much, in the end, as Wisbech were skittled out for 195.

Five players scored double figures for Wisbech 2nds, but Farhan Rehman’s 4-16 restricted the visitors to 160 all out in their 35-run defeat at Peterborough Town 2nds in Division Four East.

Chatteris’ decision to field worked against them in their 95-run home reverse with Ramsey in the Fenland Trophy.

Ben Saunders retired on 100 to leave Ramsey defending 216-5, and despite the best efforts of Harry Matthews (39), Chatteris were all out on 121 after 33 overs.

This Saturday, March host Foxton while Wisbech visit Cambridge 2nds in Whitings & Partners Division One of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League, both 12pm.

March 2nds are at Cambridge NCI in CCA Senior League Division One, the 3rds go to Haddenham in Division Four North and the 4ths welcome Isleham 2nds to Doddington in Division Five North.

Wisbech’s 2nds travel to Burwell & Exning 2nds in Whitings & Partners Division Three, the 3rds visit Cottenham in Division One North and the 4ths are at Over 2nds in Division Four North.

Meanwhile, Chatteris go to City of Ely, 1pm.

On May 16, March host Barnack while Wisbech 1sts host Uffington as Town’s seconds go to Uffington’s 2nds, while Chatteris have no fixture.