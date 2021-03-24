Footballers prepare for tasty Fenland derbies in Cambs League cup
- Credit: Steve Snell
Local footballers can look ahead to a feast of action as they prepare to return to the pitch.
Most of our Fenland teams, excluding Wisbech St Mary Reserves in the Senior Cup, will take part in the Cambridgeshire County League’s Intermediate and Junior Cups which kick off on April 10.
In the Intermediate Cup, there are six groups meaning only two runners-up will join the group winners in the last eight.
Chatteris Town Reserves, Doddington United, Benwick Athletic, Guyhirn, March Academy and Wimblington will face off in Group A for a place in the quarter-finals, due to start in the third week of May.
The Junior Cup has 10 groups of six with teams playing for a spot in the last 16.
You may also want to watch:
Those vying for a last 16 spot include Fen Tigers Engineers, AFC Christchurch and March Academy Reserves.
The semi-finals of the Senior, Intermediate and Junior Cups are due to take place in the final week of May with finals on June 4, 9 and 11 at Newmarket Town FC.
Most Read
- 1 Stolen puppy from the Fens found 100 miles away in Birmingham
- 2 Flats evacuated after accidental ground floor blaze at midnight
- 3 'Kindest, gentlest, honest, most caring man I've ever met' killed in Cambridgeshire collision
- 4 Arsonists set van alight
- 5 £500,000 raid on Cambridgeshire industrial park
- 6 Honesty the best policy for garage owner amid tough year
- 7 Dozens of stolen dogs recovered in police raid on travellers' site
- 8 John Lewis to close eight more stores
- 9 Historic England awards £73,000 for conservation of Bronze Age boats
- 10 Half-a-billion pound contract awarded to transform county A-road