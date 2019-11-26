Fenland Flyers fly high at national finals

The two day event took place at the Derby Arena, with the preliminary rounds happening on the Saturday.

This event only invites the top 24 on the league table in each age group to compete for their ranking in Great Britain.

To get through to the second day the performers had to place in the top eight.

Double Mini Trampoline Event - Saturday

Amelia Gee and Alana Pritchard started the competition off for Fenland Flyers in the 13-14 Girls DMT event.

This is the first time Fenland Flyers has entered this discipline this year, so we are super proud of these two getting into the finals.

Both girls had to compete two floorless passes to be in with a chance of being placed in the top eight.

Both girls were amazing with Amelia placed 17th and Alana making the top 8.

Trampoline Event - Saturday

Fenland Flyers youngest national performer Reilly Anderson aged 10 years, had the longest day as his competition wasn't until 7.30pm.

Reilly was certainly overwhelmed by his first national finals. Both routines where quite shaky but Reilly did enough to be placed 8th after the first day.

Alana after her DMT event had to then compete in the 13-14 girls for trampolining.

Alana used her first event to her advantage and performed two amazing routines, securing her a place in the top eight.

This means Alana will be competing both disciplines on Sunday. Next to compete was Ella Wilson in the 15-16 Girls.

Ella suffers from lost move syndrome, this means she loses moves that she has performed and competed in the past, but for no reason cannot take off for them.

Ella with the support of her teammates executed her routines to a very high standard securing a top eight place.

Last to compete for Fenland Flyers was 19-year-old Jasmine Hailes-Pope, for Jasmine this was her fifth national finals.

Jasmine as her teammates also competed two excellent routines to join the other 4 competitors from Fenland Flyers into Sunday's Finals.

Sunday's Finals

All competitors that have achieved a top eight place have all their scores zeroed for the final routines.

This means all eight competitors start a fresh competition and makes for a very interesting final.

Alana Pritchard competed in the DMT event first, her final passes had to be different from the ones that she competed in the preliminary rounds.

The standard in the finals was well beyond what we expected, and Alana was placed 4th missing out on a medal by 0.1.

From this event Alana went straight into her trampoline final.

For this the competitors perform a voluntary routine of their choice. Alana's Final trampoline routine placed her in 6th place.

Both Ella and Jasmine performed their routine achieving excellent scores, Ella's was placed 8th with Jasmine placing 6th.

Reilly had the support of the girls and had a much better competition on the Sunday.

Reilly's final routine was certainly one of the best he had ever done, all his hard work paid off and he achieved second place in Great Britain.

