Fen golfers adapt to social distancing guidelines in return to action

Members at March Golf Club continue to adapt to social distancing guidelines after being able to return to action. Picture: MARCH GOLF CLUB Archant

Members at March Golf Club are welcoming the opportunity to exercise as they adapt to social distancing guidelines.

Golfers are making the most of the long days while keeping safe, with the course in top condition.

However, members have had to take extra care when enjoying the fine weather, such as pre-booked tee times, reminders on using hand sanitiser, not touching the flag and the removal of rakes from the bunkers.

Players are also advised to keep two ‘drive’ lengths apart, which relates to the ‘driver’ club that is around 45-48 inches long.

Whilst this is a useful reminder for players out on the course, the club is also opening their summer membership, where you can enjoy unlimited play in the month of June for £100.

For more information on club membership, call 01354 652364 and speak to club secretary Michal Simpson, or email secretary@marchgolfclub.co.uk.