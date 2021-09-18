Published: 6:36 PM September 18, 2021 Updated: 6:43 PM September 18, 2021

Jack Frohawk (right) grabbed three assists and scored once in March Town's 5-1 win over Kirkley & Pakefield in the Eastern Counties League Premier Division. - Credit: Ian Carter

It was a pleasing weekend for our non-league football clubs as all came away with victories.

March Town, Wisbech Town and FC Parson Drove all picked up wins in their respective divisions on Saturday, while Whittlesey triumphed in a Friday night derby.

For March, they earned their third successive home win under interim boss Ashley Taylor with a resounding 5-1 success over Kirkley & Pakefield.

Four goals from Jack Friend and a strike from Jack Frohawk, who grabbed three assists, ensured the Hares’ third Eastern Counties League Premier Division win of the season.

GOAL! @MarchTownFC 4-1 @KPFCROYALS: So unselfish from Frohawk to tee up Friend, who was unmarked inside the penalty box. Saunders with the initial ball to Frohawk, and the striker grabs his fourth in front of the Scaffold End where the #hares supporters are housed. 52’ — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) September 18, 2021

“It was very pleasing to get five goals at home and I thought there could have been a couple more,” Taylor said.

“When Froey is on it, he’s unplayable.

“I thought Friendy off the ball, he’s an example for the team and understood the right times to arrive in the penalty box.”

It was an emphatic reaction from March, who were without key players, after their FA Vase defeat to Walsham-le-Willows in midweek.

Absentees included striker Craig Gillies and goalkeeper Simon Dalton who were injured, but the result Taylor thinks was a fair reflection of the Hares’ dominance.

FT: @MarchTownFC 5-1 @KPFCROYALS: A breeze in the end for Ashley Taylor’s team as four goals from Jack Friend and a strike from Jack Frohawk, who grabbed three assists, gives March a third successive home win and an empathic reaction from defeat in midweek. #hares — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) September 18, 2021

“If you look at how many times they threatened our goal, it wasn’t many,” he said.

“It wasn’t a case of having loads of chances, but when we got into those areas, we were clinical.”

March visit Ely City in a Cambridgeshire derby on Tuesday, 7.45pm.

Wisbech Town claimed their second win in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands.

Toby Allen (right) struck for Wisbech Town as they won at Daventry Town in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands. - Credit: Erin Larham

Toby Allen and Liam Adams struck either side of half-time to lift the Fenmen off the bottom following a 2-0 triumph at Daventry Town.

Wisbech welcome Carlton Town to Fountain Fresh Park in the league next Saturday, 3pm.

It was derby day delight for in-form Whittlesey Athletic as they stretched their winning run to four games.

Whittlesey Athletic player-manager Ricky Hailstone scored in his team's 2-0 derby win over Peterborough North End in Eastern Counties League First Division North. - Credit: Daniel Mason

A 30-yard strike from player-boss Ricky Hailstone and James Hill-Seekings’ 11th goal in eight Eastern Counties League First Division North games helped Whittlesey win 2-0 against Peterborough North End, who were reduced to 10 men before half-time.

“We made hard work of it and it could have been easier for us,” Hailstone said.

“They came out all guns blazing and I think they were that pumped up, they lost their heads.”

GOAL! @WhittleseyAthFC 1-0 @Pboronefc: It had to take something special to break the deadlock and it’s most certainly come! Player-boss Ricky Hailstone strikes from at least 30 yards, off the bar and in. Superb strike! 37’ #nonleague — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) September 17, 2021

Whittlesey welcome Framlingham Town to Feldale in an FA Vase second round qualifying tie on Saturday, 3pm.

FC Parson Drove secured their second win in the same division, beating Sheringham 1-0 at Main Road.

Drove go to UEA in a league clash next Saturday, 3pm.