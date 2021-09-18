Hares hit five, Wisbech win, Whittlesey victorious as Drove triumph
- Credit: Ian Carter
It was a pleasing weekend for our non-league football clubs as all came away with victories.
March Town, Wisbech Town and FC Parson Drove all picked up wins in their respective divisions on Saturday, while Whittlesey triumphed in a Friday night derby.
For March, they earned their third successive home win under interim boss Ashley Taylor with a resounding 5-1 success over Kirkley & Pakefield.
Four goals from Jack Friend and a strike from Jack Frohawk, who grabbed three assists, ensured the Hares’ third Eastern Counties League Premier Division win of the season.
“It was very pleasing to get five goals at home and I thought there could have been a couple more,” Taylor said.
“When Froey is on it, he’s unplayable.
“I thought Friendy off the ball, he’s an example for the team and understood the right times to arrive in the penalty box.”
It was an emphatic reaction from March, who were without key players, after their FA Vase defeat to Walsham-le-Willows in midweek.
Absentees included striker Craig Gillies and goalkeeper Simon Dalton who were injured, but the result Taylor thinks was a fair reflection of the Hares’ dominance.
“If you look at how many times they threatened our goal, it wasn’t many,” he said.
“It wasn’t a case of having loads of chances, but when we got into those areas, we were clinical.”
March visit Ely City in a Cambridgeshire derby on Tuesday, 7.45pm.
Wisbech Town claimed their second win in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands.
Toby Allen and Liam Adams struck either side of half-time to lift the Fenmen off the bottom following a 2-0 triumph at Daventry Town.
Wisbech welcome Carlton Town to Fountain Fresh Park in the league next Saturday, 3pm.
It was derby day delight for in-form Whittlesey Athletic as they stretched their winning run to four games.
A 30-yard strike from player-boss Ricky Hailstone and James Hill-Seekings’ 11th goal in eight Eastern Counties League First Division North games helped Whittlesey win 2-0 against Peterborough North End, who were reduced to 10 men before half-time.
“We made hard work of it and it could have been easier for us,” Hailstone said.
“They came out all guns blazing and I think they were that pumped up, they lost their heads.”
Whittlesey welcome Framlingham Town to Feldale in an FA Vase second round qualifying tie on Saturday, 3pm.
FC Parson Drove secured their second win in the same division, beating Sheringham 1-0 at Main Road.
Drove go to UEA in a league clash next Saturday, 3pm.