Whittlesey the sole winners on lacklustre weekend for Fenland clubs
- Credit: Erin Larham
There was a dampened mood for our Fenland non-league clubs last weekend as only one were crowned winners.
Wisbech Town’s three-game unbeaten run ended after a 2-0 defeat at home to Biggleswade Town in an FA Trophy third round qualifying tie on Saturday.
In the Eastern Counties League, March Town remained winless away from home as they were beaten 4-2 by Premier Division leaders Gorleston.
Paul Hunt is still searching for his first point as Wisbech St Mary manager lost 7-0 at Sheringham in First Division North, while FC Parson Drove drew 1-1 with Great Yarmouth Town.
Whittlesey Athletic triumphed 4-3 at Leiston Reserves to go fourth in the table – James Hill-Seekings and Ben Cowles bagging braces.
This Saturday, Wisbech visit Stamford in a Northern Premier League Division One Midlands clash as March host Thetford Town.
Wisbech St Mary welcome Leiston Reserves to Beechings Close, Drove go to Framlingham Town as Whittlesey face second-placed Sheringham, all 3pm.
*The first and second round draws of the Cambs Invitation Cup have been made.
In the first round on December 7, 7.45pm, March travel to Whittlesey, Parson Drove play Ely City and Wisbech St Mary go to Newmarket Town.
Wisbech welcome Cambridge City in a second round tie to be played on January 25, 2022.