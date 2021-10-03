News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Sour taste of defeat on unlucky day for our Fenland sides

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 7:00 AM October 3, 2021   
Josh Burrows celebrates a goal for March Town FC

Josh Burrows (centre) scored twice for March Town in their 4-3 home defeat to Walsham Le Willows. - Credit: Ian Carter

There was that unfortunate taste of a losing feeling for the likes of March Town, Wisbech Town and Wisbech St Mary this weekend.

However, there was more luck for Whittlesey Athletic and FC Parson Drove.

A 4-3 defeat at home to Walsham Le Willows yesterday (Saturday) spelt the end of a three-game unbeaten home run for March’s interim boss Ash Taylor.

All of the visitors’ goal came before half-time as March clawed back to level at 2-2 at one stage in the Eastern Counties League Premier Division.

“I think we definitely should have got something out of it,” Taylor said.

“The problem was our first half performance; we let ourselves down and conceding four goals wasn’t good enough.”

That loss at the GER extended March’s losing run to three games with 13 goals conceded in those matches.

Jack Frohawk struck on 27 minutes before Josh Burrows, who levelled on the half-hour mark, scored another to set up a tense finale in the second half.

“Walsham are probably one of the best attacking teams we’ve played against,” said Taylor.

“That game was the first at home where we’ve gone toe to toe and we’ve come unstuck.

“I thought we were naive at times, our game management wasn’t good and we probably should have been more disciplined in the first half.”

Taylor looks to rally his troops for the Hares’ next game at home to Fakenham Town on Tuesday night before a trip to Mulbarton Wanderers next Saturday, as they look to edge away from the relegation zone.

But with key players due to return from injury, Taylor isn’t concerned about the league position and knows mistakes will be made.

“I know we’ve got a good team and we will pick up results,” he said.

“I think we’ve got to think about being more clever in our decision-making to not invite pressure on ourselves.

“We’re going to make mistakes, but it’s about a learning curve and in the end, I think we’ll be alright.”

Wisbech were beaten 2-0 at leaders Halesowen Town in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands and face Bury Town in an FA Trophy second round qualifying tie next Saturday.

Wisbech St Mary also suffered defeat at the hands of Framlingham Town, 4-0 in the Eastern Counties League First Division North.

They visit Norwich CBS next weekend.

In the same division, Whittlesey stretched their unbeaten run to eight games with a 3-3 draw at Debenham LC as FC Parson Drove earned a point at leaders Harleston Town.

Whittlesey host UEA at Feldale as Drove entertain Needham Market Reserves, both on Saturday.

Non-League Football
March News
Wisbech News
Whittlesey News

