Published: 7:00 AM October 3, 2021

Josh Burrows (centre) scored twice for March Town in their 4-3 home defeat to Walsham Le Willows. - Credit: Ian Carter

There was that unfortunate taste of a losing feeling for the likes of March Town, Wisbech Town and Wisbech St Mary this weekend.

However, there was more luck for Whittlesey Athletic and FC Parson Drove.

A 4-3 defeat at home to Walsham Le Willows yesterday (Saturday) spelt the end of a three-game unbeaten home run for March’s interim boss Ash Taylor.

GOAL! @MarchTownFC 0-1 @Walsham_Warbler: A Walsham corner isn’t cleared by the March defence. The ball is then propelled back into the penalty box, Dalton smothers and Jamie Smith scores from a tight angle. 15’ #hares — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) October 2, 2021

All of the visitors’ goal came before half-time as March clawed back to level at 2-2 at one stage in the Eastern Counties League Premier Division.

“I think we definitely should have got something out of it,” Taylor said.

“The problem was our first half performance; we let ourselves down and conceding four goals wasn’t good enough.”

GOAL! @MarchTownFC 2-2 @Walsham_Warbler: After the referee overruled a flagging linesman, March level! Friend gets in behind and crosses for Josh Burrows calmly slots into the bottom corner past Stobbart. 30’ #hares — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) October 2, 2021

That loss at the GER extended March’s losing run to three games with 13 goals conceded in those matches.

Jack Frohawk struck on 27 minutes before Josh Burrows, who levelled on the half-hour mark, scored another to set up a tense finale in the second half.

GOAL! @MarchTownFC 2-4 @Walsham_Warbler: March again unable to stop a Walsham probe in their final third. Norman collects the ball, and neatly strokes into the bottom corner off a post from close range. 39’ #hares — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) October 2, 2021

“Walsham are probably one of the best attacking teams we’ve played against,” said Taylor.

“That game was the first at home where we’ve gone toe to toe and we’ve come unstuck.

“I thought we were naive at times, our game management wasn’t good and we probably should have been more disciplined in the first half.”

GOAL! @MarchTownFC 3-4 @Walsham_Warbler: Burrows has possession, he sets himself up for a volley and finds the bottom corner to the delight of those in attendance today. March have hope! 71’ #hares — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) October 2, 2021

Taylor looks to rally his troops for the Hares’ next game at home to Fakenham Town on Tuesday night before a trip to Mulbarton Wanderers next Saturday, as they look to edge away from the relegation zone.

But with key players due to return from injury, Taylor isn’t concerned about the league position and knows mistakes will be made.

“I know we’ve got a good team and we will pick up results,” he said.

“I think we’ve got to think about being more clever in our decision-making to not invite pressure on ourselves.

“We’re going to make mistakes, but it’s about a learning curve and in the end, I think we’ll be alright.”

FT: @MarchTownFC 3-4 @Walsham_Warbler: A frustrating half for March who pressured the Walsham rearguard and looked shaky after the third home goal. But they managed to close the game out and it’s a first home league defeat under Ash Taylor’s interim tenure. #hares — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) October 2, 2021

Wisbech were beaten 2-0 at leaders Halesowen Town in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands and face Bury Town in an FA Trophy second round qualifying tie next Saturday.

Wisbech St Mary also suffered defeat at the hands of Framlingham Town, 4-0 in the Eastern Counties League First Division North.

They visit Norwich CBS next weekend.

In the same division, Whittlesey stretched their unbeaten run to eight games with a 3-3 draw at Debenham LC as FC Parson Drove earned a point at leaders Harleston Town.

Whittlesey host UEA at Feldale as Drove entertain Needham Market Reserves, both on Saturday.