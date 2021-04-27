'Brilliant' turnout as charity relay raises nearly £2,000
Andy Beveridge
- Credit: Fenland Running Club
Over 100 runners teamed up to clock 850 miles across two days for the second annual social distancing relay held by Fenland Running Club.
The club was joined by members of Three Counties and the Globe Trotters running group in King’s Lynn between April 24-25 to raise funds for mental health charity Mind CPSL.
Each participant could run 30 minutes or an hour at any point over the weekend while recording their distance, some running as far afield as Fife in Scotland and Northern Ireland.
In total, the relay, which also attracted sponsorship from local businesses, raised just under £2,000 and runners were provided with commemorative T-shirts and a medal.
Andy Beveridge, event organiser, said: “It was a fantastic weekend.
“After the first event, I spoke to many people who explained they, or people close to them, had struggled at some point with poor mental health.
“This gave me the drive to do it again this year, not knowing then, we would still be in a similar situation.
“Next year, it would be brilliant for more clubs to join us to raise awareness and support Mind.”