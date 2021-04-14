Published: 5:40 PM April 14, 2021

Some of our Fenland teams played their first matches in the Cambridgeshire County League. - Credit: Connor Coyne/Unsplash

Some of our local football sides returned to action for the first time this year as they did battle in cup competition.

Fenland was represented in the Cambridgeshire County League’s Senior, Intermediate and Junior Cups as the tournament kicked off on Saturday, April 10.

It was opening day defeat for Wisbech St Mary Reserves in Group C of the Senior Cup against Bluntisham Rangers.

There was more luck for March Academy in Group A of the Intermediate Cup who beat Wimblington 2-1, Luke Cable and Cameron Gallagher scoring for the hosts.

In the same group, Dillon Stevens’ strike was not enough to secure all three points for Benwick Athletic who drew 1-1 with Guyhirn.

You may also want to watch:

Craig Gillies scored for Doddington United Reserves in their 3-1 Group B home defeat against Guyhirn Reserves, while the other group game saw Fen Tigers Engineers and AFC Christchurch beat Benwick Athletic Reserves and March Academy Reserves.

The Cambridgeshire County League confirmed that all matches scheduled for Saturday, April 17 will start at 1pm or 4.30pm as a mark of respect as the funeral of HRH The Prince Philip takes place that afternoon.



