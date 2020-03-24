Advanced search

Coronavirus: International hockey now ‘free to watch’ at home

PUBLISHED: 13:00 24 March 2020

Great Britain's Lily Owsley (right) and Chile's Carolina Garcia battle for the ball during the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London.

Great Britain's Lily Owsley (right) and Chile's Carolina Garcia battle for the ball during the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has decided to withdraw any geo-blocking in place for all FIH Hockey Pro League matches from 2019 and 2020 on its free OTT platform www.FIH.live.

Great Britain's Harry Martin (right) and Malaysia's Firadus Rosdi battle for the ball during the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London.Great Britain's Harry Martin (right) and Malaysia's Firadus Rosdi battle for the ball during the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London.

The same will apply for all FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers, which were played in October and November last year.

This comes in addition to all matches from both 2018 World Cups, men and women, being already available (with no geo-blocking) at fih.live/competitions/women-world-cup and fih.live/competitions/men-world-cup

“As hockey fans and players around the world are staying at home to help the fight against COVID-19, FIH has decided to strengthen its engagement with them by bringing the best of hockey to their households,” said FIH chief executive Thierry Weil.

Furthermore, FIH is currently producing a number of additional programmes for use by its 32 broadcast partners, reaching 192 countries around the world.

You may also want to watch:

The programming will include:

• FIH Hockey Pro League 2020: Season So Far (26 minutes)

• FIH Hockey Pro League 2019: How They Won It (26 minutes)

• Men’s Hockey World Cup Review 2018 (52 minutes)

• Women’s Hockey World Cup Review 2018 (52 minutes)

• Classic FIH Hockey Pro League Matches 2019 (26 minutes)

These programmes will also be available over the next couple of weeks on FIH social media platforms.

Most Read

Angry shopper ‘grabs staff member by their neck’ at Tesco supermarket amid coronavirus pandemic

A member of staff at Hostmoor Avenue Tesco supermarket in March on Friday, March 20 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps

Former Cambs UKIP leader Paul Bullen claims ‘majority don’t care about Covid 19, don’t care if they catch it’ and urges pubs and restaurants to re-open

Former Cambs UKIP leader Paul Bullen who has been removed from Twitter after posting controversially about coronavirus. He said 'the majority don't care about Covid 19, don't care if they catch it'. Picture: ARCHANT

Man rushed to hospital with smoke inhalation following large Forty Foot Bank house fire

Forty Foot Bank near Chatteris where a man was rushed to hospital with smoke inhalation following a house fire on March 20. Picture: Google Maps

Ministry of Justice confirm an officer at top security Whitemoor Prison, March, tests positive for coronavirus

Whitemoor Prison: Prisons minister Lucy Frazer (left) and MP for SE Cambs, on a visit to the March prison last August.. Accompanying her was acting governor Ruth Stevens. Picture; LUCY FRAZER

Fundraiser launched to pay for funeral of ‘amazing’ Manea woman raises over £5,600

A fundraiser launched to help pay for the funeral of Georgina Fitzgibbon (pictured) has raised thousands of pounds. Picture: GOFUNDME

Most Read

Angry shopper ‘grabs staff member by their neck’ at Tesco supermarket amid coronavirus pandemic

A member of staff at Hostmoor Avenue Tesco supermarket in March on Friday, March 20 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps

Former Cambs UKIP leader Paul Bullen claims ‘majority don’t care about Covid 19, don’t care if they catch it’ and urges pubs and restaurants to re-open

Former Cambs UKIP leader Paul Bullen who has been removed from Twitter after posting controversially about coronavirus. He said 'the majority don't care about Covid 19, don't care if they catch it'. Picture: ARCHANT

Man rushed to hospital with smoke inhalation following large Forty Foot Bank house fire

Forty Foot Bank near Chatteris where a man was rushed to hospital with smoke inhalation following a house fire on March 20. Picture: Google Maps

Ministry of Justice confirm an officer at top security Whitemoor Prison, March, tests positive for coronavirus

Whitemoor Prison: Prisons minister Lucy Frazer (left) and MP for SE Cambs, on a visit to the March prison last August.. Accompanying her was acting governor Ruth Stevens. Picture; LUCY FRAZER

Fundraiser launched to pay for funeral of ‘amazing’ Manea woman raises over £5,600

A fundraiser launched to help pay for the funeral of Georgina Fitzgibbon (pictured) has raised thousands of pounds. Picture: GOFUNDME

Latest from the Cambs Times

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus: International hockey now ‘free to watch’ at home

Great Britain's Lily Owsley (right) and Chile's Carolina Garcia battle for the ball during the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London.

“We’re crying out for anything and everything” - Centres supporting the vulnerable appeal for supplies

Rosmini Centre

Police find two people meeting at 3am to ‘fit car stereo’ despite UK lockdown announcement

Two drivers met in Chatteris to fit a car stereo at around 3am, despite Boris Johnson�s announcement of a UK lockdown. Picture: Supplied/FenCops

Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympics ‘unthinkable’ says BOA chairman

A general view of the Olympic rings near Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London
Drive 24