Chatteris Town girls get backing from Active Aura

Girls with Dawn and all 3 coaches

Chatteris Town FC Girls have been slowly growing in numbers since November 2018 and this month saw 10 girls presented with training tops by Dawn Court from Active Aura.

They offer sports assessment and massage, reflexology, manual lymphatic drainage massage, aromatherapy massage, hot Stone massage and Hopi Ear Candling and the club were delighted to receive such support.

Ellisha Connet said: "As head of girls' football at the club I'm extremely grateful to Dawn for her support and we hope to get more sponsors as we aim to enter three teams into the S-tech League in the 2019/20 season."

Anyone who might be interested in sponsoring one of the girls teams can get in touch with head of youth development Stuart Porter 07929 152036.

Sponsoring costs can start as low as £150 and pre-season training is due to start on Friday July 5 from 6pm-7.15pm.

Any girls who will be going into school years 5-10 in September who might be interested in giving football a go are invited along, with all abilities welcomed.