Annual football tournament at March Park Rangers is 'biggest and best yet'

March Park Rangers Youth Football Club held their 5th annual 6-a-side football tournament. Picture: JOANNE KENT. Archant

March Park Rangers Youth Football Club held their 5th annual 6-a-side football tournament.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

March Park Rangers Youth Football Club held their 5th annual 6-a-side football tournament. Picture: JOANNE KENT. March Park Rangers Youth Football Club held their 5th annual 6-a-side football tournament. Picture: JOANNE KENT.

It proved to be their biggest and best yet with almost 80 teams in attendance over the two days.

Age groups taking part ranged from 6 to 11 years old.

This year's winners were: Under 8 - Feeder Soccer, Under 9 - Malborne, Under 10 - Peterborough Northern Star and Under 11 - Milton.

Both FairPlay and player of the final awards were presented on both days.

March Park Rangers Youth Football Club held their 5th annual 6-a-side football tournament. Picture: JOANNE KENT. March Park Rangers Youth Football Club held their 5th annual 6-a-side football tournament. Picture: JOANNE KENT.

The whole weekend was made possible due to the fantastic help and support from an army of volunteers that comprised of players, managers, parents and grandparents.

A massive thank you goes to the many local businesses that contributed to the weekend by kindly sponsoring pitches, trophies and advertising in the programme that was issued to more than 500 families.

Before play commenced on Saturday representatives from Tesco's March presented managers and players from March Park Rangers with their cheque for £2000 following their recent Bags for Help grant.

March Park Rangers is a Charter Standard Football Club that offers the opportunity for children aged 3 to 17 years old to participate in football in a friendly, safe and fun environment.

March Park Rangers Youth Football Club held their 5th annual 6-a-side football tournament. Picture: JOANNE KENT. March Park Rangers Youth Football Club held their 5th annual 6-a-side football tournament. Picture: JOANNE KENT.

For more information please visit our Facebook page or contact Joanne on 07933706462.

You may also want to watch: