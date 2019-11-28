NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: March Town 'way below par' in surprise slip-up

March Town goalkeeper Charlie Congreve, pictured in action against Diss Town recently. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

March Town were blasted for being 'way below par' last Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

That was assistant boss Chris Lenton's assessment of their performance in a surprise 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Great Yarmouth Town in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North.

Lewis Gibson's first-half strike was cancelled out by efforts from Ady Ager and Cameron Wing to seal a comeback victory, ending a four-game winning streak for the Hares in all competitions.

And Lenton did not mince his words in the aftermath, saying: "I was really disappointed with the attitude of some of the players.

"I felt we created enough chances to get something out of the game, but our performance was way below par compared to what we have had in the past couple of weeks.

"Yarmouth showed some real desire to get the three points. There was a bit in the second half where it was like a sea of bodies flooding back to defend and for us, we didn't do that.

"It seems like we go two steps forward and one step back, but hopefully we can try and resolve some of these issues."

A third home league defeat of the season knocked March down to seventh in the standings and left them four points off the promotion places.

You may also want to watch:

And Lenton believes keeping more clean sheets will be crucial in bridging that gap - March have managed only five so far from 26 games in all competitions.

"We haven't kept enough of them this season," added Lenton.

"We have the ability in our squad, no doubt about that, but it's the consistency we are having an issue with.

"If you get that, you are going to be up there and potentially winning leagues.

"We seem to have an issue with the transition between attacking and defending at the moment, which is what we will work on in training and hopefully we can get that sorted.

"I also think fitness levels have maybe dropped off a little bit as we were really fit at the beginning of the season."

March continue a run of four consecutive home fixtures in the First Division North when they welcome lowly Felixstowe & Walton United Reserves to the GER this Saturday, 3pm.

The Hares are sweating of the fitness of goalkeeper Charlie Congreve, who picked up a knock against Great Yarmouth.

They then host promotion rivals Norwich CBS the following Saturday with other key fixtures against the current top two - Downham Town and Mulbarton Wanderers - also on the horizon in December.