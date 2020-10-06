Advanced search

Whittlesey Athletic FC prepare for moment of history in FA Vase bow

PUBLISHED: 09:29 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:29 06 October 2020

Whittlesey Athletic player-manager Ricky Hailstone hopes his team can produce a solid performance in their FA Vase debut. Here, Hailstone with children Ruby, Alfie and the Cliff Bullen Challenge Cup in 2019. Picture: DANIEL MASON

Whittlesey Athletic player-manager Ricky Hailstone hopes his team can produce a solid performance in their FA Vase debut. Here, Hailstone with children Ruby, Alfie and the Cliff Bullen Challenge Cup in 2019. Picture: DANIEL MASON

Archant

Whittlesey Athletic player-boss Ricky Hailstone hopes his team can produce a performance to be proud in what will mark a moment of history this weekend.

The club play in the Buildbase FA Vase for the first time on Saturday, October 10, a second round qualifying tie against Debenham LC at Feldale Field, 3pm kick-off.

Whittlesey have started their United Counties League Division One season brightly, drawing four times and losing once from seven games, but Hailstone is not getting complacent about his side’s form.

“In those draws, three of them we should have won, so it could have been a hell of a lot better. But, only losing one from the first seven is a massive positive,” he said.

“I’ve been disappointed with the way we’ve been playing in the last few games, but I think that should change.

“If we don’t perform and we get beat and should have won the game, that’s going to be the biggest disappointment.

MORE: Whittlesey Athletic co-chairman means unfinished business following lockdown progress

“It has added some pressure to the lads, but at the same time, it’s good pressure knowing they all want to do well, so they’ll be gutted as me if we don’t perform and let ourselves down.”

Hailstone admitted he knows little about his team’s Thurlow Nunn League, First Division North opponents, who beat previous table-toppers Lakenheath in their last game.

However, Whittlesey must first focus on a league trip to in-form Huntingdon Town on Wednesday, 7.45pm, which they hope can be a springboard for a successful day out.

“We’re at home; we’ll play our way and when teams come to us, it’s up to them to ask about us more than us asking about them,” Hailstone said.

MORE: Whittlesey Athletic Ladies make history following FA Cup tie with Peterborough United

“It’s about having a little run for the club; not just one game, but two or three.

“I think a run would be huge for the team, for team spirit, for togetherness and things like that.

“We’re moving the football club in the right direction, so the more people that see that, the more people we hope will come back and see it again.

“We’ll get on with what we have to do, to try and win the game. A road trip and a cup run would be nice, but also another home tie would be nice as well.”

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Whittlesey Athletic FC prepare for moment of history in FA Vase bow

Whittlesey Athletic player-manager Ricky Hailstone hopes his team can produce a solid performance in their FA Vase debut. Here, Hailstone with children Ruby, Alfie and the Cliff Bullen Challenge Cup in 2019. Picture: DANIEL MASON

March Athletic Club battle the rain for landmark anniversary of London Marathon

March Athletic Club runners braved the wet weather to take part in the virtual London Marathon. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSON

Construction firm gives Fenland youth organisation £5,000 funding boost

Members of Young People March with NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay in 2010. Picture: Archant/Archive

Off-duty rural crime police officer discovers five illegal gill nets in Fenland river

An off-duty police officer found illegal gill nets in the 20ft river in March. Picture: Cambs Cops

Five-star display for Park Ladies in league cup victory

Georgia Payne (left) scored for Park Ladies in their league cup win over Isleham United Ladies. Picture: STEVE HONE