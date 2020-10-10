History-makers Whittlesey Athletic cruise to FA Vase win over Debenham LC

Whittlesey Athletic cruised to victory over Debenham LC in the FA Vase, their first appearance in the competition.

Whittlesey Athletic proved too hot to handle for their opponents as they made FA Vase history.

Whittlesey Athletic cruised to victory over Debenham LC in the FA Vase, their first appearance in the competition.

The United Counties League Division One side were comfortable 2-0 winners over Debenham LC in their second round qualifying tie at Feldale Field, the first time Whittlesey have played in the national competition.

Goals in either half from Matt Simpson and Jack Carter following a well-worked move did the damage to their Thurlow Nunn League, First Division North opponents, who were second-best for much of the game.

“I thought we controlled the game very well and I think we dominated the game,” Ricky Hailstone, player-boss at Whittlesey Athletic, said.

Whittlesey Athletic cruised to victory over Debenham LC in the FA Vase, their first appearance in the competition. Here, Ricky Hailstone (left) talking to captain Harry Jenkins.

“I felt like we dominated all over the park. Their centre-forward never had a sniff and our two centre-forwards caused them some problems.

“We dominated the middle of the park, we had room to get the ball wide, we moved it well and did what we needed to do.

“I don’t think they put us under a sustained amount of pressure and I don’t think Aaron (Bellairs) had to make a save.”

It’s now one defeat in nine games this season for Hailstone’s men, who apart from a few scares, were untroubled on a rainy day in Fenland.

Whittlesey Athletic cruised to victory over Debenham LC in the FA Vase, their first appearance in the competition. Jack Carter (pictured) scored Whittlesey's second goal.

One man to star for Whittlesey was captain Harry Jenkins, who played in a central midfield role after moving from defence last season.

“Harry’s too fit to be sat at the back. He’s all over the pitch, making great runs in-behind, defending properly, and that’s going to go a long way,” Hailstone said.

“He offers something at both ends of the pitch rather than just being quick at the back.

“He’s a big character for us and does a lot of hard work for other people. He covers a lot of ground on the football pitch.”

Whittlesey Athletic cruised to victory over Debenham LC in the FA Vase, their first appearance in the competition.

Hailstone admitted he would prefer another home draw in the next round, but will first look to continue their impressive league start at home to Lutterworth Athletic on Saturday, October 17, 3pm.

However, he believes his side will not he fazed by their cup exploits as they bid to continue their fine form.

“I think some of the league teams are starting to look at us anyway,” Hailstone said.

Whittlesey Athletic cruised to victory over Debenham LC in the FA Vase, their first appearance in the competition.

“We’ve had good results against some good sides from last season, and they’re suspected to be towards the top this year.

“In my eyes, we judge leagues after Christmas to see where you are, so we’ll just keep stepping up.”

Whittlesey Athletic: Aaron Bellairs; Rikki Wilmer, Ollie Long (sub Lewis Saunders, 80’), Jake Pell, Matt Simpson, Matt Ilsley, Aaron Warrener (sub Lewis Cook, 80’), Harry Jenkins (C), Jack Carter, James Hill-Seekings, Jack Bates (sub Dan Redhead, 12’).

Goals: Whittlesey Athletic – Simpson (10’), Carter (75’).

Cautions: None.

Referee: Mr Cliff Mills.

Attendance: 90.

