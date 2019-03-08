NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Tired March Town come up short in disappointing FA Vase exit

March Town boss Brett Whaley during his side's FA Vase exit. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

March Town were just not good enough after a lacklustre performance.

That was the view of manager Brett Whaley after his side crashed out of the FA Vase 1-0 at home to higher-league Rothwell Corinthians last Saturday in their first round tie.

A stunning Jordan Henson strike sent the United Counties League Premier Division visitors through in a game they largely dominated.

Whaley was quick to insist that fatigue - following a tough schedule of fixtures - was a major factor in his side's poor showing.

The defeat ends March's perfect cup record at the GER this season, suffering only a third home reverse in all competitions.

"We've had a lot of games in a short period of time and we looked like a tired side," said Whaley. "We never quite got going.

"I don't think we strung four or five passes together. It is disappointing on the back of a performance against Wisbech Town where we were good, and to follow it up in the way we did is just not good enough.

"We had won four gme on the bounce by playing football, but we played no football at all in this game.

"We didn't have enough energy and didn't want the ball enough, so the man on the ball didn't have enough options.

"I'm not questioning the boys' work rate because they're tired and when we needed to step up, we just didn't."

March were missing talisman Jack Friend owing to a suspension picked up in the previous round and Whaley believes his players were not their normal selves.

He was also far from impressed with the standard of the game as a whole.

"We've been pretty settled in the front three, and it just didn't work without Jack," he added.

"It was a horrible game of football to watch. It was two sides that basically didn't play any football, and that doesn't suit us.

"We need to train, and the boys also need a rest. There are a lot of injuries that need to heal and we need to get back to the basics of what's worked well for us.

"For us to have success, we've got a certain style of playing and we didn't do that."

March aim for a swift response when they return to Thurlow Nunn League First Division North action at Fakenham Town this Saturday, 3pm, having dropped outside the top four spots last weekend.