March Town ready to put frustrations behind them as they prepare for new season

PUBLISHED: 10:50 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:50 12 August 2020

March Town boss Arran Duke is pleased with what he has seen from his players in pre-season so far. Picture: DAN MASON

March Town are putting last season’s frustrations behind them as they prepare to fight once more for a successful campaign.

Eoin McQuaid scored twice for March in their pre-season win over FC Parson Drove. Picture: DAN MASONEoin McQuaid scored twice for March in their pre-season win over FC Parson Drove. Picture: DAN MASON

The Hares, who were battling for promotion from Thurlow Nunn League First Division North and in two cup finals last term, had their season cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But they’re back up and running again for pre-season as they look to mount yet another promotion push.

Hares boss Arran Duke has praised his players for the work already being shown after returning to action for the first time since March 10.

“I’ve been really pleased with how we are looking since we’ve returned to action in training,” he said.

“The lads are working very hard and fitness levels look good at this early stage and in the friendlies, we’re playing some good stuff in spells.

“Understandably, we are still looking slightly match rusty after such a long lay-off, but there are lots of positives to build upon.”

March began their pre-season schedule behind closed doors with a 4-3 win over Peterborough League Premier Division side FC Parson Drove last week, thanks to a brace from Eoin McQuaid and one apiece for midfielders Jack Rawson and Adam Rothery.

Duke’s men were then beaten 3-0 by step four opponents Bedford Town at the GER on Saturday, as they work towards a possible start to the 2020-21 season on Saturday, September 5.

Only forward Jack Frohawk has been added to the squad, Downham Town’s leading scorer last season, and Duke has been impressed by his impact so far.

MORE: March Town FC boosted by the return of club stalwart

“There’s a real feeling of a successful season ahead within the group, but that’s down to them to continue to improve and learn,” Duke said.

“Jack’s fitted in very well and got his first 60 minutes for us on Saturday and showed us glimpses of what a great addition he will be. Pre-season is all about work on our shape, fitness levels and match sharpness. We are working on a style of play.

“We know that’s going to take longer than a few weeks in training, but we will continue to work on that. It’s an exciting time to be part of the club.

March continue their pre-season campaign at home to Ongar Town this Saturday (3pm) before visiting Long Sutton on Saturday, August 22 (2pm), and are looking for a fixture on Tuesday, August 25.

