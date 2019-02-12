NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: A shortage of imagination and ideas mean March Town are held on home turf

Jack Friend scored March Town's leveller against Cornard. Picture: IAN CARTER AdGarry Samuels

A lack of imagination cost March Town a couple of valuable Thurlow Nunn League First Division North points last Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

March Town man Lewis Gibson finds himself surrounded against Cornard. Picture: IAN CARTER March Town man Lewis Gibson finds himself surrounded against Cornard. Picture: IAN CARTER

The fourth-placed Hares were held to a 1-1 draw by Cornard United at the GER – a result which dented their hopes of promotion.

The visiting side hit the front after 20 minutes before prolific March hitman Jack Friend levelled five minutes before the break.

The former Wisbech St Mary man raced onto a Max Mattless pass to put away his 18th goal in 15 games for the Hares.

Craig Gillies came closest to a winner in the second half. He volleyed over from close range after being picked out by a Dylan Kilford delivery before seeing another effort cleared off the line in the dying seconds as March applied late pressure to no avail.

Action from March Town's clash with Cornard. Picture: IAN CARTER Action from March Town's clash with Cornard. Picture: IAN CARTER

“We were flat in all honesty,” said Whaley. “We lacked imagination and ideas against a team who defended for their lives.

“We’re seeing sides come to our place to sit back for a point on a regular basis.

“While that can be frustrating, it is also a compliment for how well we have done this season.

“We have to be at our best to break down teams who adopt that approach and it didn’t quite happen for us on Saturday.

“It’s always disappointing to drop points – even more so on a day when other results went our way.”

A victory would have lifted March level with third-placed Swaffham Town and left them within six points of second-placed Mulbarton with two matches in hand. That gap now remains at eight points.

March are without a fixture tomorrow and return to action on March 9 when travelling to Ipswich Wanderers.