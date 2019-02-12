Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: A shortage of imagination and ideas mean March Town are held on home turf

PUBLISHED: 11:42 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 27 February 2019

Jack Friend scored March Town's leveller against Cornard. Picture: IAN CARTER

AdGarry Samuels

A lack of imagination cost March Town a couple of valuable Thurlow Nunn League First Division North points last Saturday.

March Town man Lewis Gibson finds himself surrounded against Cornard. Picture: IAN CARTERMarch Town man Lewis Gibson finds himself surrounded against Cornard. Picture: IAN CARTER

The fourth-placed Hares were held to a 1-1 draw by Cornard United at the GER – a result which dented their hopes of promotion.

The visiting side hit the front after 20 minutes before prolific March hitman Jack Friend levelled five minutes before the break.

The former Wisbech St Mary man raced onto a Max Mattless pass to put away his 18th goal in 15 games for the Hares.

Craig Gillies came closest to a winner in the second half. He volleyed over from close range after being picked out by a Dylan Kilford delivery before seeing another effort cleared off the line in the dying seconds as March applied late pressure to no avail.

Action from March Town's clash with Cornard. Picture: IAN CARTERAction from March Town's clash with Cornard. Picture: IAN CARTER

“We were flat in all honesty,” said Whaley. “We lacked imagination and ideas against a team who defended for their lives.

“We’re seeing sides come to our place to sit back for a point on a regular basis.

“While that can be frustrating, it is also a compliment for how well we have done this season.

“We have to be at our best to break down teams who adopt that approach and it didn’t quite happen for us on Saturday.

“It’s always disappointing to drop points – even more so on a day when other results went our way.”

A victory would have lifted March level with third-placed Swaffham Town and left them within six points of second-placed Mulbarton with two matches in hand. That gap now remains at eight points.

March are without a fixture tomorrow and return to action on March 9 when travelling to Ipswich Wanderers.

Horse injured when a group broke free and ran on to Wimblington bypass

Horse is in collision with two cars in Wimblington bypass. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Whitemoor Prison riot: six officers taken to hospital with range of injuries after being attacked on C wing. Elite enforcement squad called in.

Whitemoor Prison archive photo of the day prison officers walked out. Today (February 25) six officers were taken from the prison to hospital after violence broke out on C wing. Picture: ARCHANT

Vets in March issue warning over deadly dog disease parvovirus

Vets in March have issued a warning to dog owners following a case of the deadly parvovirus disease this week. Picture: VIEW COMMS.

Licence refused due to woman’s links with Wisbech criminal gangmaster

A woman who had repeated financial dealings with criminal gangmaster Ivars Mezals has been refused a Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) licence. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Construction firm headed by former Cambridgeshire enterprise board chairman Mark Reeve collapses with £12m owed to 420 creditors

Mark Reeve, chairman of Chalcroft Ltd and former chairman of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Local Enterprise Partnership. His company has gone into liquidation with debts in excess of £12m. Picture; CHALCROFT

