NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: High fives all round as hat-trick hero leads March Town to victory

Craig Gillies hit a hat-trick as March Town slammed AFC Sudbury Reserves. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

March Town enjoyed a five-star start to a series of four crucial home fixtures in their Thurlow Nunn League promotion chase.

Leading scorer Jack Friend set March Town on the way to victory against AFC Sudbury. Picture: IAN CARTER Leading scorer Jack Friend set March Town on the way to victory against AFC Sudbury. Picture: IAN CARTER

The high-scoring Hares breezed to a 5-0 win against AFC Sudbury Reserves in front of another three-figure crowd at the GER last Saturday.

Craig Gillies led the goal spree with a hat-trick as Brett Whaley's men moved to within one place and one point of the top four in the First Division North standings.

"We made the players aware it was the start of an important run of fixtures - and we could hardly have won the game in any better style," said Whaley.

"I'm delighted to see us scoring goals as well as keeping a clean sheet at the other end. We also managed to get through the game without picking up a single caution which also pleases me hugely as our discipline needs addressing.

March Town boss Brett Whaley has called for extra commitment in their promotion chase. Picture: IAN CARTER March Town boss Brett Whaley has called for extra commitment in their promotion chase. Picture: IAN CARTER

"It was one of those days where every box was ticked and it was great to have more than 100 fans in cheering the lads on again."

Jack Friend put March ahead midway through the first half before Gillies took centre-stage.

He doubled the lead when converting a Dylan Edge cross and struck again before the break when heading in a Lewis Gibson corner.

Gillies then completed his hat-trick four minutes into the second period with Danny Emmington this time the supplier.

Two Hares' substitutes then applied further gloss to the scoreline as Mo Hamza picked out Toby Allen to finish.

March handed a debut to full-back Tom McLeish following his arrival from Norwich United.

The Hares are back on home turf this Saturday when they entertain Great Yarmouth Town, 3pm.

Whaley is keen for more of the same on the pitch and have called for extra commitment off it.

He added: "We're right in the mix for promotion, we're through to the quarter-final of one cup and the semi-final of another.

"Yet we're struggling for training numbers and I've still not been able to name an unchanged team all season. We need that extra bit of commitment from all of the players to ensure we manage to make the progress we want.

"The potential here is incredibly high but we have to ensure that is realised."