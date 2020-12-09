Step up and be counted thanks to new Covid measures, says Hares skipper

March Town captain Danny Emmington believes new Covid-19 measures, such as six in a changing room at any one time, has given a chance for less prominent voices in the squad to be heard. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

March Town captain Danny Emmington believes adapting to new Covid-19 measures has allowed the less vocal members of the squad to step up and be counted.

One of the adaptations March have had to make is allowing six people in a changing room at any one time, which could have an effect on situations such as pre-match team talks.

Some clubs may think this could be a hindrance to their match preparation, but for Emmington, it has provided a benefit rather than a disadvantage.

“Myself as captain and some of the bigger ‘mouths’ in the team, it’s a chance for them to step up and put points across, taking what the management has said so we can relay it to the players,” he said.

“We’re also encouraging the fans to adhere to the rules as well, so we don’t single ourselves out as players. It’s all one club, one community, and follow it all as one.”

Here's what @danny_emmington had to say about the season so far. pic.twitter.com/7zv9Je0UZv — March Town FC (@MarchTownFC) November 29, 2020

Engaging with supporters has perhaps given the Hares a fresh impetus to strive for glory, as their fanbase has grown in recent years.

It’s something Emmington believes plays a vital part in his team’s progress, a stark contrast to when he first joined the club.

“When I first joined March as a 17-year-old, I remember playing home games when no one was there to watch,” he said.

“As players, we try and engage with the fans that are there as much as we possibly can, and I think that gives them a morale boost and encourages them to come back.”

March have not seemed fazed by Covid-19 as they currently sit 2nd in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North and in the middle of a six-game unbeaten run.

Togetherness during both lockdowns has been a key aim for the squad, which has stayed connected through the likes of group chats and Zoom fitness sessions.

By sticking together, Emmington thinks this will give the Hares, who aim to resume their campaign at Great Yarmouth Town on Saturday, December 19, the best chance of achieving success this season.

“If this squad doesn’t achieve something, I’d be gobsmacked. The talent we’ve got is absolutely phenomenal,” he said.

“We’re all good friends so we speak to each other every day anyway and as a squad, collectively, it’s fantastic.

“Promotion is a must, but we want the trophy, and whichever way this squad can help out the club, they will commit to it 100 per cent.”

