Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Girls football is back in Chatteris - here’s how to join

PUBLISHED: 10:45 22 January 2019

Girls football is back in Chatteris - here’s how to join the Little Lillies team. Picture: ELLISHA CONNETT.

Girls football is back in Chatteris - here’s how to join the Little Lillies team. Picture: ELLISHA CONNETT.

Archant

After a few years of no girls football in Chatteris the challenge to get girls back into the sport was taken by Chatteris Town FC (The Lillies).

The girls train at West Street every Saturday morning between 11.15am to 12.15pm. All abilities welcomed from the ages of eight to 16, but all girls under eight can still join in the football fun with the Little Lillies who train from 10-11am at West Street, too.

Ellisha Connett, of the club, said: “Our aim is to encourage girls from Chatteris and surrounding areas to get into football and enjoy the team spirit and fitness it brings.

“We currently have 17 girls signed up but each week this grows and each week the girls keep coming back excited to learn more.

“We are hoping to have enough girls to form at least two teams next season in the S-Tech Football League so if you have a daughter who you think would enjoy playing football and being part of a team please bring them along on Saturday it’s that easy.”

Little Lillies (ages 4-7) 10am to 11am - £3

Girls Training (ages 8 - 16) 11:15am to 12:15pm - £3

Any local businesses who would be interested in sponsoring the girls should contact Stuart Porter, head of youth football, on 07929 152036.

Most Read

Man wanted by police after knife-point robbery in Cambridgeshire

Ryan Darby (pictured) is wanted by police in connection with a knife-point robbery in Cambridge. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Crowds flock to the 40th Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival

The 40th Whittlesey Straw Bear festival (2019) drew crowds from across Europe to enjoy this annual traditional weekend event. Picture: WHITTLESEY MUSEUM

Jobs at risk as Bloom and Wake Electrical Services Ltd of Outwell cease - a neighbouring garage that shares the same name is unaffected

Bloom and Wake Electrical Ltd based in Outwell announced on Friday (January 18) that they will no longer be trading. Up to 40 members of staff are at risk of losing their jobs. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Panasonic TV, DVD player and power tools stolen in Welney break-in

Detectives are investigating a break-in at a Welney home where a Panasonic TV, DVD player and power tools were stolen. Picture: ARCHANT

Fenland Council finance chief believes there’s never been a better time to get a three per cent council tax rise in place - and he explains why

Fenland Council leader Chris Seaton (left) and Kamal Mehta, interim corporate director and chief finance officer as they prepare to set the council tax for 2019/2020. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Man wanted by police after knife-point robbery in Cambridgeshire

Ryan Darby (pictured) is wanted by police in connection with a knife-point robbery in Cambridge. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Crowds flock to the 40th Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival

The 40th Whittlesey Straw Bear festival (2019) drew crowds from across Europe to enjoy this annual traditional weekend event. Picture: WHITTLESEY MUSEUM

Jobs at risk as Bloom and Wake Electrical Services Ltd of Outwell cease - a neighbouring garage that shares the same name is unaffected

Bloom and Wake Electrical Ltd based in Outwell announced on Friday (January 18) that they will no longer be trading. Up to 40 members of staff are at risk of losing their jobs. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Panasonic TV, DVD player and power tools stolen in Welney break-in

Detectives are investigating a break-in at a Welney home where a Panasonic TV, DVD player and power tools were stolen. Picture: ARCHANT

Fenland Council finance chief believes there’s never been a better time to get a three per cent council tax rise in place - and he explains why

Fenland Council leader Chris Seaton (left) and Kamal Mehta, interim corporate director and chief finance officer as they prepare to set the council tax for 2019/2020. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Cambs Times

Man from Wisbech took control of ‘extremely vulnerable’ foreign national’s passport and bank details before making him work 12-hour shifts for little or no pay

Michail Charitonov, of Cannon Street in Wisbech, took control of a vulnerable foreign national’s passport and bank details before making him work 12-hour shifts for little or no pay. He forced the man to sleep on a camper van mattress and use a curtain for a blanket. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE.

Jobs at risk as Bloom and Wake Electrical Services Ltd of Outwell cease - a neighbouring garage that shares the same name is unaffected

Bloom and Wake Electrical Ltd based in Outwell announced on Friday (January 18) that they will no longer be trading. Up to 40 members of staff are at risk of losing their jobs. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Fenland Council finance chief believes there’s never been a better time to get a three per cent council tax rise in place - and he explains why

Fenland Council leader Chris Seaton (left) and Kamal Mehta, interim corporate director and chief finance officer as they prepare to set the council tax for 2019/2020. Picture: ARCHANT

Three adults and three children hospitalised in two-car crash on A142 in Witchford

Three adults and three young children were hospitalised after this collision on the A142 in Witchford on Sunday, January 20. Picture: TWITTER / KEVIN BROWN

Girls football is back in Chatteris - here’s how to join

Girls football is back in Chatteris - here’s how to join the Little Lillies team. Picture: ELLISHA CONNETT.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists