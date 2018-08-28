Girls football is back in Chatteris - here’s how to join

Girls football is back in Chatteris - here's how to join the Little Lillies team.

After a few years of no girls football in Chatteris the challenge to get girls back into the sport was taken by Chatteris Town FC (The Lillies).

The girls train at West Street every Saturday morning between 11.15am to 12.15pm. All abilities welcomed from the ages of eight to 16, but all girls under eight can still join in the football fun with the Little Lillies who train from 10-11am at West Street, too.

Ellisha Connett, of the club, said: “Our aim is to encourage girls from Chatteris and surrounding areas to get into football and enjoy the team spirit and fitness it brings.

“We currently have 17 girls signed up but each week this grows and each week the girls keep coming back excited to learn more.

“We are hoping to have enough girls to form at least two teams next season in the S-Tech Football League so if you have a daughter who you think would enjoy playing football and being part of a team please bring them along on Saturday it’s that easy.”

Little Lillies (ages 4-7) 10am to 11am - £3

Girls Training (ages 8 - 16) 11:15am to 12:15pm - £3

Any local businesses who would be interested in sponsoring the girls should contact Stuart Porter, head of youth football, on 07929 152036.