'It's about taking small steps': Chatteris Town boss believes good times will return despite tenth straight Cambs League defeat

Chatteris Town boss Sean McKay believes the good times will return after his team went 10 games without a league win. Picture: DAN MASON Archant

Chatteris Town manager Sean McKay knows his team face an uphill task in their battle for step seven survival, but believes the good times will soon return.

It's now 10 straight defeats for the Lilies in the Cambridgeshire County League Premier Division following a 7-2 home reverse with high-flyers Foxton, scoring just six times since their last league win over four months ago.

A host of key players have also left the club since the start of the season, leaving Chatteris perilously close to the foot with bottom side Fulbourn Institute holding two games in hand over Town.

"It's always going to be an uphill battle, but for me, it's about taking small steps," McKay said.

"Over the last four to five months, we have lost a lot of players. The majority of the first team has been ripped out, and at this moment in time, we are relying on the lads at reserve and A Team level.

"There were a lot of individual errors that cost us, but the second half was a lot better. The lads showed character, which was nice to see."

Jack McLoughlin netted a second half brace for Town after the visitors stormed into a seven-goal lead, including an audacious volley from around 40 yards by Foxton's Ady Cambridge.

McKay took over the West Street hotseat from Alex Kaufman in October, and has added ex-Huntingdon Town assistant Alfie Tate, former Over Sports player Lloyd Smart and Mick Clarke to the management setup.

But despite seeing his team slump towards a relegation fight, a bright future still lies ahead.

"It's probably too much to ask them to compete at this level, but on the flip side, it's a good experience for the lads," he said.

"Nobody likes losing by those scorelines, but when we make mistakes at this level, you get punished for them massively.

"Whatever happens, we're prepared for a long-term project at this club. The short-term may be rough, but the long-term plan looks a lot brighter.

"The biggest thing for me is the lads that want to turn up and represent the club in the best way possible."

"It's always going to be tough, but at the end of the day, we've got to keep grounded and keep going."

Chatteris entertain Ely City Reserves at West Street in a league fixture next Saturday, 3pm.