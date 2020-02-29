Advanced search

'It's about taking small steps': Chatteris Town boss believes good times will return despite tenth straight Cambs League defeat

PUBLISHED: 18:23 29 February 2020

Chatteris Town boss Sean McKay believes the good times will return after his team went 10 games without a league win. Picture: DAN MASON

Chatteris Town boss Sean McKay believes the good times will return after his team went 10 games without a league win. Picture: DAN MASON

Archant

Chatteris Town manager Sean McKay knows his team face an uphill task in their battle for step seven survival, but believes the good times will soon return.

It's now 10 straight defeats for the Lilies in the Cambridgeshire County League Premier Division following a 7-2 home reverse with high-flyers Foxton, scoring just six times since their last league win over four months ago.

A host of key players have also left the club since the start of the season, leaving Chatteris perilously close to the foot with bottom side Fulbourn Institute holding two games in hand over Town.

"It's always going to be an uphill battle, but for me, it's about taking small steps," McKay said.

"Over the last four to five months, we have lost a lot of players. The majority of the first team has been ripped out, and at this moment in time, we are relying on the lads at reserve and A Team level.

"There were a lot of individual errors that cost us, but the second half was a lot better. The lads showed character, which was nice to see."

Jack McLoughlin netted a second half brace for Town after the visitors stormed into a seven-goal lead, including an audacious volley from around 40 yards by Foxton's Ady Cambridge.

You may also want to watch:

McKay took over the West Street hotseat from Alex Kaufman in October, and has added ex-Huntingdon Town assistant Alfie Tate, former Over Sports player Lloyd Smart and Mick Clarke to the management setup.

But despite seeing his team slump towards a relegation fight, a bright future still lies ahead.

"It's probably too much to ask them to compete at this level, but on the flip side, it's a good experience for the lads," he said.

"Nobody likes losing by those scorelines, but when we make mistakes at this level, you get punished for them massively.

"Whatever happens, we're prepared for a long-term project at this club. The short-term may be rough, but the long-term plan looks a lot brighter.

"The biggest thing for me is the lads that want to turn up and represent the club in the best way possible."

"It's always going to be tough, but at the end of the day, we've got to keep grounded and keep going."

Chatteris entertain Ely City Reserves at West Street in a league fixture next Saturday, 3pm.

Most Read

Body found in Sixteen Foot Bank at Stonea

A body was found in the Sixteen Foot Bank at Stonea. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Seven suspected illegal immigrants found in back of lorry in Chatteris

Seven suspected illegal immigrants were found in the back of a lorry when police stopped the vehicle in Fenton Way, Chatteris this morning. Picture: MARTYN JOLLEY

Car wash franchises at Tesco in both March and Wisbech come on the market - but which is the most expensive?

Typical Tesco car wash lay-out says the company who are offering franchises for Wisbech and March. Picture; WAVE CONSULTANCY

Do not travel! Network Rail warns passengers to not travel to or from London amid East Coast Main Line upgrades

Rail passengers have been urged not to travel to or from London this weekend amid vital works to the East Coast Main Line. Picture: Joel Ryan/PA Images

Cambridgeshire County Council approve zebra crossing on busy March road despite mixed reaction

The location of the zebra crossing on St Peter’s Road, March, which was approved by Cambridgeshire County Council near the junctions of Eastwood Avenue and Elwyn Road. Picture: DAN MASON

Most Read

Body found in Sixteen Foot Bank at Stonea

A body was found in the Sixteen Foot Bank at Stonea. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Seven suspected illegal immigrants found in back of lorry in Chatteris

Seven suspected illegal immigrants were found in the back of a lorry when police stopped the vehicle in Fenton Way, Chatteris this morning. Picture: MARTYN JOLLEY

Car wash franchises at Tesco in both March and Wisbech come on the market - but which is the most expensive?

Typical Tesco car wash lay-out says the company who are offering franchises for Wisbech and March. Picture; WAVE CONSULTANCY

Do not travel! Network Rail warns passengers to not travel to or from London amid East Coast Main Line upgrades

Rail passengers have been urged not to travel to or from London this weekend amid vital works to the East Coast Main Line. Picture: Joel Ryan/PA Images

Cambridgeshire County Council approve zebra crossing on busy March road despite mixed reaction

The location of the zebra crossing on St Peter’s Road, March, which was approved by Cambridgeshire County Council near the junctions of Eastwood Avenue and Elwyn Road. Picture: DAN MASON

Latest from the Cambs Times

‘It’s about taking small steps’: Chatteris Town boss believes good times will return despite tenth straight Cambs League defeat

Chatteris Town boss Sean McKay believes the good times will return after his team went 10 games without a league win. Picture: DAN MASON

Former detective defeats former MP to win Cambridgeshire Tories backing as preferred choice for police and crime commissioner

Darryl Preston, is elected by the Conservative Party to be their candidate for Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Replacing Jason Ablewhite.. Whittlesey, Peterborough Friday 28 February 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Cambridgeshire police officers commended for extraordinary acts of selflessness, compassion and bravery at annual awards

Officers from Cambridgeshire Police were praised at The Chief Constable’s Commendations and Long Service Ceremony. Picture: Supplied/CambsCops

Students will get the chance to work alongside conservation experts to repair historic grade II listed cemetery chapel in Wisbech

Fenland Council has published details of the works being proposed for Mount Pleasant Road cemetery in Wisbech. Pictures; FDC

Citizens Advice Bureau to shut up shop in Ely on March 31 in wake of East Cambs Council decision to axe funding

Lib Dem group leader at East Cambs Lorna Dupre said it was a “dreadful decision” to axe funding to CARC. Picture; LIB DEMS
Drive 24