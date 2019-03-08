LOCAL FOOTBALL: Chatteris Town claim impressive non-league scalp in first pre-season victory
PUBLISHED: 09:41 20 July 2019
Archant
Chatteris Town earned their first pre-season win after an impressive display against some illustrious opponents.
The Lilies ran out 3-2 winners against Histon on Wednesday evening, who won promotion to step four having secured the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division title last term, in front of a packed crowd at West Street.
Gary Smith opened the scoring in a tight first-half, before being pegged back shortly afterwards.
The visitors then gained the initiative soon after the interval, before Smith pounced again with a well-taken finish from close-range to make it a personal brace.
It was left to Town favourite Jack Saunders to seal victory from the penalty spot minutes before the end after new signing Alex Knowles was felled.
Under the stewardship of Alex Kaufman and Ash Taylor, Chatteris had lost their opening friendlies to higher-league Newmarket Town and Downham Town respectively.
Chatteris continue preparations for their return to the Kershaw Premier Division when they host March Town Reserves for the annual Bill Salisbury Memorial Cup this Tuesday as the Hares' first-team play on the same day.
REMAINING PRE-SEASON FIXTURES
March Town Reserves (H) - Tuesday, July 23 (7.30pm).
Ely City (A) - Saturday, July 27 (3pm).
Chatteris Town Reserves (H) - Friday, August 2 (7.30pm).