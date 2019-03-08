Gallery

LOCAL FOOTBALL: Chatteris Town mark return to county top flight with a flying start

Chatteris Town got off to a flying start as they marked their return to the Kershaw Premier Division with a 3-1 victory over Hemingfords United at West Street on Tuesday night. Jack Saunders' penalty and a Ben Matthews' brace claimed all three points for Alex Kaufman's men. Picture: ADRIAN MORTON Archant

Chatteris Town began life back in the Cambridgeshire County League top flight with a flying start on Tuesday night.

The Lilies opened their Kershaw Premier Division account with a 3-1 victory over Hemingfords United courtesy of a Jack Saunders' penalty and Ben Matthews' brace at West Street.

Despite the visitors fighting back midway through the second-half, Town managed to hold on and after a mixed pre-season, boss Alex Kaufman could not be happier with his team.

"Overall, I'm really pleased," Kaufman said.

"From the last time we were in this league, the quality that we've brought in has been stronger to help us compete.

"We couldn't afford to take our foot off the gas at any time, as you could see after they got their goal.

"We knew that once we get on the ball, we've got players that can make things happen.

"We deserved the victory, but we know there are things we can work on moving forwards."

It was not totally comfortable for Chatteris who had to withstand a wave of pressure after taking a two-goal lead at the break, but Kaufman was complimentary of his side's resolute display.

"We took 15-20 minutes to realise 'hang on, we need to start playing here'," he said.

"We did battle, we kept working hard and the third goal from Benny was class.

"As you can see by Hemingfords, they still battled to the end.

"It's important we start with a good base, and ensure that we are battling all the way through a game."

Chatteris entertain Comberton United next Tuesday (August 20, 7.45pm), and despite playing four of their next five league outings at home, there is certainly no room for complacency.

"We can't say 'we're going to be at home five out of six games and we're going to win them all' - we're not," Kaufman added.

"The support at the club is excellent at the moment and it was last year when we were doing well.

"There are loads of aspects we're pleased with, but we've got to make sure that we just work hard."

Chatteris starting XI: Jordan Packi; Ash Blanchflower, Chris Matthews, Simon Howard, Scott Johnson, Aidan Hollis, Colby Williams, Jack Saunders, Dan Hempson, Ben Matthews, Gary Smith.

