LOCAL FOOTBALL: Summer business provides room for optimism at Chatteris Town

Picture: FACEBOOK/CHATTERIS TOWN FC

It may be the close season, but there is still plenty of business taking place at Chatteris Town.

Picture: FACEBOOK/CHATTERIS TOWN FC

The Lilies secured the services of prolific striker Alex Knowles from nearby Wimblington, with ex-Wisbech Town man Scott Johnson and former boss Lea Jordan both returning to West Street.

Current manager Alex Kaufman is delighted with his new assets, as he aims to prepare his side for step seven football following promotion last term.

"We've got a few more to announce, but they won't be for a couple of weeks now," he said.

"We've done the business early and we're trying to make the levels really high.

Picture: FACEBOOK/CHATTERIS TOWN FC

"Alex scored a lot of goals for Wimblington; I think he's playing beneath himself.

"He's quick, he's fit and he takes it seriously.

"He's exactly what we need.

"Lea's admitted that he struggled and we're not bringing him in to be part of the management.

"He had a brilliant year at Whittlesey; he is too good for step seven.

"Players will respect Scott because he's won things at a higher level and the atmosphere he'll be able to create is massive.

"We're bringing in lads with higher pedigree with the ultimate aim of getting Chatteris higher, which is what we want."

No players from last season's promotion-winning side are scheduled to exit, who also face a tough pre-season schedule with the likes of Histon and Newmarket Town on the radar.

But Kaufman is optimistic these friendlies against higher-league opponents can benefit his players, whilst praising the team's new centenary kit marking the club's 100-year anniversary.

"The kit is something special, which is probably another reason why some of the players want to come in because the kit's nice!

"It is tough, but the feedback from the players is positive because they want to be testing themselves.

"If we can push them as much as we can in pre-season, hopefully we can start off the season with a flyer."

Chatteris have also been named an SSE Wildcats Centre for girls football, with sessions for girls aged 5-11 starting on Tuesday, July 2 at Cromwell Community College.