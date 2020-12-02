Advanced search

Clubs bid to bounce back from lockdown in time for Christmas

PUBLISHED: 16:40 02 December 2020

Some of our step five and six clubs including March Town, Wisbech St Mary and Whittlesey Athletic hope to restart their seasons in time for Christmas following lockdown. Picture: JAMES RICHARDSON

Some of our step five and six clubs including March Town, Wisbech St Mary and Whittlesey Athletic hope to restart their seasons in time for Christmas following lockdown. Picture: JAMES RICHARDSON

Archant

Some of our step five and six teams will return to action before Christmas despite the new coronavirus tier system coming into force.

Some of our step five and six clubs including March Town, Wisbech St Mary and Whittlesey Athletic hope to restart their seasons in time for Christmas following lockdown. Picture: IAN CARTERSome of our step five and six clubs including March Town, Wisbech St Mary and Whittlesey Athletic hope to restart their seasons in time for Christmas following lockdown. Picture: IAN CARTER

March Town, who play in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, have postponed their clash with Ipswich Wanderers on Saturday, December 12 after Cambridgeshire was placed into Tier 2 of restrictions.

The decision came after the ban on food and refreshment services at Tier 2 clubs, which is a major source of income for non-league clubs. The Hares are due to return at Great Yarmouth Town on December 19.

Wisbech St Mary plan to host Cornard United on December 12 after consulting their players on whether or not to restart the season.

Meanwhile, Whittlesey Athletic of United Counties League Division One aim to resume their campaign at home to Irchester United on the same day.

Some of our step five and six clubs including March Town, Wisbech St Mary and Whittlesey Athletic hope to restart their seasons in time for Christmas following lockdown. Picture: DANIEL MASONSome of our step five and six clubs including March Town, Wisbech St Mary and Whittlesey Athletic hope to restart their seasons in time for Christmas following lockdown. Picture: DANIEL MASON

Both the Thurlow Nunn and United Counties leagues have allowed their clubs to restart if they wish to do so, while allowing teams to postpone their fixtures on health or economic concerns.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Clubs bid to bounce back from lockdown in time for Christmas

Some of our step five and six clubs including March Town, Wisbech St Mary and Whittlesey Athletic hope to restart their seasons in time for Christmas following lockdown. Picture: JAMES RICHARDSON

Victims named after double fatal crash on A1198

Two victims have been named following a fatal crash near Bassingbourn, and police are appealing for witnesses.

King’s Dyke £32 million transport scheme ‘reached two months ahead of schedule’

The King’s Dyke transport scheme in Whittlesey is two months ahead of schedule, according to developers. Picture: Cambridgeshire County Council

Reports of child neglect increase by 44pc in Cambridgeshire

The NSPCC says police in Cambridgeshire have reported a 44pc increase in neglect cases in a year. The figure was calculated between 2018/19 and 2019/20. Pictures: NSPCC / Ulrike Mai from Pixabay

John Deere provides a moment of light relief for Christmas

The unique Christmas display at Ben Burgess Coates. Picture: Martin Waby Photography