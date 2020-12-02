Clubs bid to bounce back from lockdown in time for Christmas

Some of our step five and six clubs including March Town, Wisbech St Mary and Whittlesey Athletic hope to restart their seasons in time for Christmas following lockdown. Picture: JAMES RICHARDSON Archant

Some of our step five and six teams will return to action before Christmas despite the new coronavirus tier system coming into force.

March Town, who play in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, have postponed their clash with Ipswich Wanderers on Saturday, December 12 after Cambridgeshire was placed into Tier 2 of restrictions.

The decision came after the ban on food and refreshment services at Tier 2 clubs, which is a major source of income for non-league clubs. The Hares are due to return at Great Yarmouth Town on December 19.

Wisbech St Mary plan to host Cornard United on December 12 after consulting their players on whether or not to restart the season.

Meanwhile, Whittlesey Athletic of United Counties League Division One aim to resume their campaign at home to Irchester United on the same day.

Both the Thurlow Nunn and United Counties leagues have allowed their clubs to restart if they wish to do so, while allowing teams to postpone their fixtures on health or economic concerns.

