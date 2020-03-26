Advanced search

Wisbech Town and Ely City survive, but March Town miss out on promotion as non-league season is over

PUBLISHED: 19:07 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:07 26 March 2020

The non-league and grassroots football season has been declared as null and void due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PEXELS

The non-league and grassroots football season has been declared as null and void due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PEXELS

Archant

Our non-league and grassroots clubs will not play again this season after the Football Association called a halt to the 2019-20 campaign today (March 26).

The current season is officially over after it was declared null and void, with all results expunged for teams between Step 3 to Step 6 as well as at Step 7 and below.

There will also be no promotion or relegation, the likes of Wisbech Town surviving in the Northern Premier League South East Division while Ely City will remain in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division.

Meanwhile, March Town, who sat in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North promotion spots, will have to try again next season.

The decision from the FA and National Leagues System was announced in a statement. It said: “The FA and the National League System (NLS - Step 3 to Step 6) have reached a consensus that their 2019/20 season will now be brought to an end and all results will be expunged.

“This will mean no promotion or relegation of clubs between NLS Step 3 and Step 6, and no promotion to NLS Step 2.

“These decisions will also apply to the leagues and clubs who play at NLS Step 7.”

There has been mixed reaction to the decision from some of our non-league managers, including Wisbech boss Brett Whaley and March Town chief Arran Duke.

Writing on social media, Whaley said: “Obviously pleased to be staying up, but not the way we’d have wanted. Decision had to be made quickly, and they couldn’t please everyone.”

Duke was less forgiving. He said: “Absolute waste of time and effort; reward those that have struggled, takeaway from those that were doing well now literally pointless. Shocking.”

Erkan Okay, assistant manager at Soham Town Rangers who play at Step 4, said: “I would like to thank everyone who has supported us this season and have always been there for STRFC.”

You may also want to watch:

He added: “We have had many challenges to face this year, but overall, we have come through and for that, would like to thank the players for their hard work and commitment.”

The FA have also ruled that all grassroots football has been terminated for the current campaign as well - although those competitions won’t necessarily be declared null and void.

Their statement added: “Furthermore, we can now confirm that we have decided that all grassroots football is concluded for the 2019/20 season.

“This will allow the game to move forward and to commence planning for next season.

“Our county football associations (CFAs) will be supporting grassroots leagues over the coming days to determine how they should close out their current competitions.”

A major restructure of the non-league game, which was due to be implemented this summer, will now be delayed until after the 2020/21 season.

All women’s football from Tier 3 to Tier 7 has also been brought to an immediate end with results expunged.

Most Read

Angry shopper ‘grabs staff member by their neck’ at Tesco supermarket amid coronavirus pandemic

A member of staff at Hostmoor Avenue Tesco supermarket in March on Friday, March 20 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Four deaths confirmed - three at Peterborough City Hospital and a fourth at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon

Peterborough City Hospital where three deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed, Aerial / Drone, Bretton, Peterborough Tuesday 03 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Former Cambs UKIP leader Paul Bullen claims ‘majority don’t care about Covid 19, don’t care if they catch it’ and urges pubs and restaurants to re-open

Former Cambs UKIP leader Paul Bullen who has been removed from Twitter after posting controversially about coronavirus. He said 'the majority don't care about Covid 19, don't care if they catch it'. Picture: ARCHANT

Police find two people meeting at 3am to ‘fit car stereo’ despite UK lockdown announcement

Two drivers met in Chatteris to fit a car stereo at around 3am, despite Boris Johnson�s announcement of a UK lockdown. Picture: Supplied/FenCops

Shocking image shows young boys risking their lives taking photos at level crossing

Three young boys have been spotted risking their lives as they take photos at Middle Drove level crossing in March on the busy Ely to Peterborough rail line.

Most Read

Angry shopper ‘grabs staff member by their neck’ at Tesco supermarket amid coronavirus pandemic

A member of staff at Hostmoor Avenue Tesco supermarket in March on Friday, March 20 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Four deaths confirmed - three at Peterborough City Hospital and a fourth at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon

Peterborough City Hospital where three deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed, Aerial / Drone, Bretton, Peterborough Tuesday 03 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Former Cambs UKIP leader Paul Bullen claims ‘majority don’t care about Covid 19, don’t care if they catch it’ and urges pubs and restaurants to re-open

Former Cambs UKIP leader Paul Bullen who has been removed from Twitter after posting controversially about coronavirus. He said 'the majority don't care about Covid 19, don't care if they catch it'. Picture: ARCHANT

Police find two people meeting at 3am to ‘fit car stereo’ despite UK lockdown announcement

Two drivers met in Chatteris to fit a car stereo at around 3am, despite Boris Johnson�s announcement of a UK lockdown. Picture: Supplied/FenCops

Shocking image shows young boys risking their lives taking photos at level crossing

Three young boys have been spotted risking their lives as they take photos at Middle Drove level crossing in March on the busy Ely to Peterborough rail line.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Chamber chief executive says Chancellor’s measures are a “lifeline” for the self-employed

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announces measures for the self-employed

Wisbech Town and Ely City survive, but March Town miss out on promotion as non-league season is over

The non-league and grassroots football season has been declared as null and void due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PEXELS

‘Together we will get through this’ the poignant simple words of Connor, aged 9, that’s he posted on the fence of his Fenland home

Connor Saunders, 9, posted this poignant message outside his March home,

Crews across Fenland receive appreciation for going above and beyond during coronavirus pandemic

One note of appreciation from a Fenland resident. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL

Strong trading performance by Mick George - one of Cambridgeshire’s top performing companies - as they post record pre tax profits

Funding secures bid for safety barriers at accident blackspot bends in Fenland. Pictured is Cllr Will Sutton as Mick George hands over the cheque. Mick George is one of the county's most prolific of community supporters. Picture: MICK GEORGE LTD
Drive 24