NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: March Town boss delighted as team reach seventh heaven in first home game

March Town boss Arran Duke (left) with man of the match Eoin McQuaid after his side''s 7-3 win over Leiston Reserves. Picture: DAN MASON Archant

It was seventh heaven in Arran Duke's first home game in charge of March Town, and the new manager believes his team can get even better.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Hares dispatched Leiston Reserves 7-3 at the GER on Saturday to leap into the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North promotion spots, with five goals scored either side of the break.

Braces from man of the match Eoin McQuaid and Jack Friend, alongside strikes from forward trio Toby Allen, Craig Gillies and Dylan Edge sealed a third straight win under Duke's leadership.

That result lifts March into fourth on goal difference at the expense of Norwich CBS, after their weekend fixture was postponed.

"There was no idea of sitting back and soaking up pressure, we wanted to get at them," Duke said.

"We knew it was forward-thinking (the team), which was evident in the first half. We felt we should have been done and dusted, but we let them back into the game.

"They got a half-time roasting and they deserved it. Every team talk so far has been full of positives, but they deserved that, and credit to them, they reacted to it.

"We can't dominate the game for 90 minutes yet; we're still learning. I'm frustrated because we've let our standards drop with the goals we've conceded, but we scored seven goals.

"These are games (vs Leiston) that we've dropped points in. That's why we were playing catch-up to get in that top four, but we're there now and we must stay there.

You may also want to watch:

"We know the fans are a massive factor in the way we play, and to be at home, we had to put in a performance.

"They were told to express themselves because when they enjoy it, they play some really good football.

"The regular scorers got their goals, but I thought another big performance was from Eoin McQuaid; he was superb."

March visit Norwich CBS in a First Division KO Cup semi-final tomorrow (7.45pm), before entertaining Cornard United in the league on Saturday, and with a cup final already secured, Duke aims to continue that momentum.

"Our primary focus has to be the league, but we've got a big enough squad to cope," he said.

"We've got a squad that's capable of having those changes that doesn't affect us too much because there's enough quality.

"Every single player is more than capable of starting, so it gives us another option to look at different ways of playing.

"There have been players that are in and out lately, but they've all got on with it and that's important.

"It's a good place to be, and it will only continue being that if we're winning games."