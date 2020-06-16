Several sports club receive vital funds amid lockdown ahead of return to action

Several sports clubs across Fenland have received grants as part of the pitch preparation fund, including Chatteris Town FC. Picture: ADRIAN MORTON Archant

Several of Fenland’s sports clubs will be able to prepare their pitches when action does return after receiving some vital funding.

Several sports clubs across Fenland have received grants as part of the pitch preparation fund, including Whittlesey Athletic FC. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

Clubs pocketed a share of the £23,000 available through the pitch preparation fund provided by the Football Foundation, the Premier League and the FA.

Writing on social media, NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay said: “Congratulations to all clubs who have been successful in their applications and I wish you the best of luck for a positive run of results once the season restarts.”

The clubs and organisations that received funds are: Leverington Sports and Social Club, March Town United FC, Chatteris Town FC, Whittlesey JFC, SM Guy Memorial Playing Field, Coneywood Grange Recreation Field and Feldale Field.

Kevin Smith, chairman of Chatteris Town FC, which received £2,500 of funding, said: “The impact on the club, and more importantly on the people involved is phenomenal.

“It is a massive help to us and it will make sure the facility is in a great place for when we get football back.”

Wisbech St Mary FC announced they received £5,000 of funding, which provides grants to clubs that have lost out on usual revenue due to the COVID-19 outbreak.