Advanced search

Several sports club receive vital funds amid lockdown ahead of return to action

PUBLISHED: 15:10 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:10 16 June 2020

Several sports clubs across Fenland have received grants as part of the pitch preparation fund, including Chatteris Town FC. Picture: ADRIAN MORTON

Several sports clubs across Fenland have received grants as part of the pitch preparation fund, including Chatteris Town FC. Picture: ADRIAN MORTON

Archant

Several of Fenland’s sports clubs will be able to prepare their pitches when action does return after receiving some vital funding.

Several sports clubs across Fenland have received grants as part of the pitch preparation fund, including Whittlesey Athletic FC. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHYSeveral sports clubs across Fenland have received grants as part of the pitch preparation fund, including Whittlesey Athletic FC. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

Clubs pocketed a share of the £23,000 available through the pitch preparation fund provided by the Football Foundation, the Premier League and the FA.

Writing on social media, NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay said: “Congratulations to all clubs who have been successful in their applications and I wish you the best of luck for a positive run of results once the season restarts.”

The clubs and organisations that received funds are: Leverington Sports and Social Club, March Town United FC, Chatteris Town FC, Whittlesey JFC, SM Guy Memorial Playing Field, Coneywood Grange Recreation Field and Feldale Field.

Kevin Smith, chairman of Chatteris Town FC, which received £2,500 of funding, said: “The impact on the club, and more importantly on the people involved is phenomenal.

“It is a massive help to us and it will make sure the facility is in a great place for when we get football back.”

Wisbech St Mary FC announced they received £5,000 of funding, which provides grants to clubs that have lost out on usual revenue due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Group of men in car stopped by armed police response team in town centre

Two police vans and two cars � one being the armed response team � stopped a car with three men inside in March town centre. Picture: Andrew Stockbridge

Man arrested on suspicion of assault after emergency services called to ‘group causing disorder at caravan site’

Whittlesey man in his 20s arrested on suspicion of assault after emergency services called to reports of a group causing disorder at a caravan site in Fenland Way, Chatteris on Sunday June 14. Picture: VALENTINE BOOTH

Nearly £20,000 raised to support family of ‘strong, funny and motivating’ man: youth, 19, charged with his murder

Police have named the man killed in Peterborough as Dainius Kasiliauskis. A youth has been charged with his murder. Picture: SUBMITTED

Woman arrested for being more than five times legal limit after crash

A woman was arrested for being more than five times the legal limit after a crash in Burn Street, March. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Police reveal what happened in March as armed response swoop on car in high street

Armed police swoop on a white car in Broad Street in March on Monday, June 15. Picture: Andrew Stockbridge

Most Read

Group of men in car stopped by armed police response team in town centre

Two police vans and two cars � one being the armed response team � stopped a car with three men inside in March town centre. Picture: Andrew Stockbridge

Man arrested on suspicion of assault after emergency services called to ‘group causing disorder at caravan site’

Whittlesey man in his 20s arrested on suspicion of assault after emergency services called to reports of a group causing disorder at a caravan site in Fenland Way, Chatteris on Sunday June 14. Picture: VALENTINE BOOTH

Nearly £20,000 raised to support family of ‘strong, funny and motivating’ man: youth, 19, charged with his murder

Police have named the man killed in Peterborough as Dainius Kasiliauskis. A youth has been charged with his murder. Picture: SUBMITTED

Woman arrested for being more than five times legal limit after crash

A woman was arrested for being more than five times the legal limit after a crash in Burn Street, March. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Police reveal what happened in March as armed response swoop on car in high street

Armed police swoop on a white car in Broad Street in March on Monday, June 15. Picture: Andrew Stockbridge

Latest from the Cambs Times

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

RAF Lakenheath airman who died following North Sea crash named

Kenneth 'Kage' Allen was the US pilot who died on Monday Picture: FACEBOOK

Residents urged to share their thoughts on dealing with coronavirus in Healthwatch Cambridgeshire survey

Residents across Cambridgeshire are being urged to take part in a Healthwatch survey to share how they have managed during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: YOPEY/CHRIS FELL

Historic Denny Abbey plays a part in scuppering Amey’s proposals for a £200m energy from waste plant at Waterbeach

Visualisation produced by Amey showing how their energy from waste incinerator would have looked at Waterbeach. However their appeal against the refusal by the county cuncil has been dismissed by the Government. Picture; AMEY

Could you give 21-year-old cat rescued from car park another chance?

21-year-old Ethel was rescued from an abandoned sofa in a Wisbech car park. Picture: Cats Protection
Drive 24