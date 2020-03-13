Cambridgeshire football clubs forced out of action but it's business as usual for some despite coronavirus pandemic

Football clubs in Cambridgeshire have been forced out of action due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it's still business as usual for some.

The Isthmian League has suspended all fixtures across their four divisions this weekend and next midweek, including Soham Town Rangers' North Division clash with Great Wakering Rovers tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Wisbech Town's Northern Premier League South East Division match with Market Drayton Town tomorrow will go ahead at the Elgoods Fenland Stadium.

In a statement, the Isthmian League said: 'The Board has decided that as an immediate step matches scheduled for tomorrow and next midweek will be postponed and we will review the situation daily as to when fixtures can recommence.

'We understand the enormous financial impact this will have on many clubs, but the Board feels that it is better to err on the side of caution at this time.'

The statement added: 'We hope that by taking this step we can delay the spread of the virus and we earnestly hope that with the right approach there will be as few persons as possible suffering either directly or indirectly.

'We look forward to the resumption of the fixtures as soon as possible.'

It is understood the Thurlow Nunn League has called off their fixtures until the end of this month, affecting the likes of Premier Division side Ely City and First Division North outfits March Town and Wisbech St Mary.

However, the United Counties League has said their matches are going ahead, meaning Whittlesey Athletic's Division One clash with Aylestone Park tomorrow is scheduled to take place.

Our local football sides will still take to the pitch, however, with fixtures across the Cambridgeshire County League and Peterborough & District Football League continuing to run as usual.

In their statement, the Cambridgeshire FA said: 'The advice from The FA at this current time is that grassroots fixtures do not need to be cancelled as a matter of course and that any decision to continue playing or to postpone their respective competitions is a matter for each league as autonomous bodies within the game.

'At this current time, all Cambridgeshire FA affiliated leagues have agreed to continue with fixtures.

'However, the above leagues have agreed that in these extraordinary circumstances matches can be postponed by teams that do not wish to play due to concerns about the coronavirus or where players are self-isolating.'

The statement continued: 'As you are no doubt aware the situation is changing rapidly. We are monitoring the situation closely and if any further advice is issued from Public Health England or the FA, this will be communicated to you.'

Earlier, the Premier League and EFL confirmed that due to the outbreak, no games will be played until April 3 at the earliest.