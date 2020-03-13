Advanced search

Cambridgeshire football clubs forced out of action but it's business as usual for some despite coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 16:36 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:36 13 March 2020

Football clubs across Cambridgeshire have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PEXELS

Football clubs across Cambridgeshire have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PEXELS

Archant

Football clubs in Cambridgeshire have been forced out of action due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it's still business as usual for some.

The Isthmian League has suspended all fixtures across their four divisions this weekend and next midweek, including Soham Town Rangers' North Division clash with Great Wakering Rovers tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Wisbech Town's Northern Premier League South East Division match with Market Drayton Town tomorrow will go ahead at the Elgoods Fenland Stadium.

In a statement, the Isthmian League said: 'The Board has decided that as an immediate step matches scheduled for tomorrow and next midweek will be postponed and we will review the situation daily as to when fixtures can recommence.

'We understand the enormous financial impact this will have on many clubs, but the Board feels that it is better to err on the side of caution at this time.'

The statement added: 'We hope that by taking this step we can delay the spread of the virus and we earnestly hope that with the right approach there will be as few persons as possible suffering either directly or indirectly.

'We look forward to the resumption of the fixtures as soon as possible.'

It is understood the Thurlow Nunn League has called off their fixtures until the end of this month, affecting the likes of Premier Division side Ely City and First Division North outfits March Town and Wisbech St Mary.

However, the United Counties League has said their matches are going ahead, meaning Whittlesey Athletic's Division One clash with Aylestone Park tomorrow is scheduled to take place.

You may also want to watch:

Our local football sides will still take to the pitch, however, with fixtures across the Cambridgeshire County League and Peterborough & District Football League continuing to run as usual.

In their statement, the Cambridgeshire FA said: 'The advice from The FA at this current time is that grassroots fixtures do not need to be cancelled as a matter of course and that any decision to continue playing or to postpone their respective competitions is a matter for each league as autonomous bodies within the game.

'At this current time, all Cambridgeshire FA affiliated leagues have agreed to continue with fixtures.

'However, the above leagues have agreed that in these extraordinary circumstances matches can be postponed by teams that do not wish to play due to concerns about the coronavirus or where players are self-isolating.'

The statement continued: 'As you are no doubt aware the situation is changing rapidly. We are monitoring the situation closely and if any further advice is issued from Public Health England or the FA, this will be communicated to you.'

Earlier, the Premier League and EFL confirmed that due to the outbreak, no games will be played until April 3 at the earliest.

Most Read

First coronavirus case reported in Cambridgeshire - in Fenland the council details how risks are being minimised

Coronavirus isolation pod at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

‘I’m quite shocked’: Tory PCC candidate brands March ‘lawless’ after meeting victims of repeated crimes

PCC candidate Darryl Preston (right) has responded to reports of attacks on two March businesses. Picture: Harry Rutter

Man ‘attempted to engage girl, 10, in conversation’ outside primary school

The man allegedly attempted to speak with two children on Gaul Road, March near Burrowmoor Primary School. Picture: Google Maps

Father and son give one day notice of closure after running Ship Inn on Cambridgeshire/Norfolk border for eight years

Picturesque Ship Inn at Brandon Creek has closed with just a day's notice. Picture; SHIP INN/FACEBOOK

Four men steal £1,000 in £1 coins from pub fruit machines in Cambridgeshire

Around �1,000 in �1 coins has been stolen from pub fruit machines in Cambridgeshire � do you know this man? Police would like to speak to him in connection with the thefts. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

Most Read

First coronavirus case reported in Cambridgeshire - in Fenland the council details how risks are being minimised

Coronavirus isolation pod at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

‘I’m quite shocked’: Tory PCC candidate brands March ‘lawless’ after meeting victims of repeated crimes

PCC candidate Darryl Preston (right) has responded to reports of attacks on two March businesses. Picture: Harry Rutter

Man ‘attempted to engage girl, 10, in conversation’ outside primary school

The man allegedly attempted to speak with two children on Gaul Road, March near Burrowmoor Primary School. Picture: Google Maps

Father and son give one day notice of closure after running Ship Inn on Cambridgeshire/Norfolk border for eight years

Picturesque Ship Inn at Brandon Creek has closed with just a day's notice. Picture; SHIP INN/FACEBOOK

Four men steal £1,000 in £1 coins from pub fruit machines in Cambridgeshire

Around �1,000 in �1 coins has been stolen from pub fruit machines in Cambridgeshire � do you know this man? Police would like to speak to him in connection with the thefts. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

Latest from the Cambs Times

Cambridgeshire football clubs forced out of action but it’s business as usual for some despite coronavirus pandemic

Football clubs across Cambridgeshire have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PEXELS

Jail for paedophile who sexually assaulted teenage boy and made sexual gestures towards another despite him backing away and saying no

Jonas Jonaitis, of Wimblington Road, Doddington, sexually assaulted a teenage boy and made sexual gestures towards another despite the boy backing away and saying no. He has been jailed for six months. Piture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Elgood’s Brewery garden and visitor centre closes amid coronavirus pandemic

The garden and visitor centre at Elgood’s Brewery in Wisbech is closed until the end of April due to fears of coronavirus.

Fenland couple assaulted by masked burglars in ‘traumatic ordeal’

A couple were threatened and assaulted in their home on Primrose Hill in Doddington. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Medical centre warns those with symptoms to ‘stay away’ in bid to tackle coronavirus pandemic

Doddington Medical Centre has warned those with coronavirus symptons to stay away. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24