NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Boss Brett Whaley dishes out the plaudits after March Town hit rivals for six

Jack Friend hit a hat-trick in March Town's triumph at Norwich CBS. Picture: IAN CARTER AdGarry Samuels

Brett Whaley hailed his March Town young guns following the finest showing of his third reign at the helm.

Craig Gillies has been switched from centre foward to centre back by March Town boss Brett Whaley. Picture: IAN CARTER Craig Gillies has been switched from centre foward to centre back by March Town boss Brett Whaley. Picture: IAN CARTER

Whaley dished out the plaudits in the wake of a terrific 6-2 success at Norwich CBS in a Thurlow Nunn League First Division North clash last Saturday.

The emphatic victory in Norfolk featured a hat-trick from hot-shot Jack Friend as a change of formation – which included shifting striker Craig Gillies to the centre of defence – worked a treat.

Whaley said: “It’s the best result and the best performance since I came back to the club last February.

“Our squad had an average of 22 and that makes the fact we beat an experienced side so emphatically all the more impressive.

The return of Toby Allen provided another boost for March Town. Picture: IAN CARTER The return of Toby Allen provided another boost for March Town. Picture: IAN CARTER

“A lot of hard work went on in the two weeks between our defeat at Mulbarton and this game.

“We have put the focus on trying to play a bit more football and the change of formation has helped us do that.

“We had a friendly during last week which helped us to fine tune a few things and the lads have taken on board everything that we have asked of them.”

Friend provided an early opener for fourth-placed March with a classy lob, but CBS equalised with a freak goal midway through the first half when a cross flew in off the far post.

But Gillies coolly tucked away a penalty to restore the lead on the stroke of half-time before midfield man Adam Rothery raced onto a precise Friend pass to make it 3-1 on the hour.

Friend then struck again himself from the edge of the box before the hosts grabbed a consolation, but there was still time or two further Hares goals.

Jack Rawson finished coolly in a one-on-one situation before Friend did likewise to complete his second hat-trick in March colours since arriving from Wisbech St Mary in November.

And the appearance of Toby Allen as a late substitute – his first outing since suffering a back injury in a car accident in October – provided another boost on a brilliant day for the Hares.

March are without a fixture this Saturday but they are in action in midweek when travelling to Haverhill Borough on Tuesday, 7.45pm.

New signing Lewis Gibson – a left winger who arrived last week from First Division North rivals King’s Lynn Town Reserves – is likely to make his debut in that game.

Young striker Rob Conyard has joined United Counties League Premier Division side Eynesbury Rovers after leaving March recently.