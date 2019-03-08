NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Time for March Town to forget their cup heroics to focus on promotion bid

March Town manager Brett Whaley. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Brett Whaley has told his March Town players to forget all about their cup heroics - and focus on their top priority for this season.

The Hares have become knockout stars after advancing through two rounds of the FA Cup and the FA Vase - three of those four wins coming against higher-level opponents.

They enjoyed a dramatic success in the latter competition last Saturday when pipping Walsham-le-Willows 4-3 in an extra-time thriller at the GER Ground.

But that triumph was followed by a home defeat at the hands of Lakenheath on Tuesday in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North.

The Hares were beaten 1-0 as they suffered a second league loss of the campaign with Whaley now keen to ensure their promotion bid gains serious momentum.

Speaking ahead of a league trip to Great Yarmouth tomorrow, 3pm, Whaley said: "We can't let our success in the cups affect our league campaign.

"Don't get me wrong, we've had some wonderful days in both the FA Cup and the FA Vase this season and hopefully there are still more to come, but we don't want to become known as a cup team.

"Our main goal for this season is to challenge for promotion in the league and that hasn't changed.

"Unfortunately the amount of games we've had in the cups has left us playing catch-up in the league and affected us with injuries.

"While I'd much rather be in this situation than struggling for form, it's important we now have a good run in the league.

"We played really well against Lakenheath on the whole - probably better than in the Vase at the weekend to be honest - but it was a case of giving a poor goal away and not managing to take our chances.

"The squad was stretched but that didn't show in our performance which pleased me and we'll win plenty of games if playing to that level."

The next round of the FA Vase, in which March will host higher-level Rothwell Corinthians, is on October 12.

They also go to Framlingham Town (September 28) and host Ipswich Wanderers (October 5) before then while having ties in the First Division KO Cup (at home to King's Lynn Reserves, October 1) and Cambs Invitation Cup (at home to local rivals Wisbech Town, October 8) to fit in as well.

Whaley has added to the Hares squad with the capture of Josh Burrows from Wisbech St Mary.