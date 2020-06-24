Advanced search

March Town and Wisbech St Mary announce management teams ahead of new season

PUBLISHED: 16:05 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:05 24 June 2020

March Town boss Arran Duke and Wisbech St Mary manager Stuart Beckett will remain in charge of their teams next season. Pictures: DAN MASON/STUART BECKETT

March Town boss Arran Duke and Wisbech St Mary manager Stuart Beckett will remain in charge of their teams next season.

Two of our non-league clubs have announced their management teams ahead of the 2020-21 season.

March Town boss Arran Duke. Picture: DAN MASONMarch Town boss Arran Duke. Picture: DAN MASON

March Town have confirmed Arran Duke will stay on as first team boss, assisted by Mark Warren, with a host of players already signing on for the new campaign.

Richard Peachey and Kieran Daplyn will take charge of the reserve and A teams, while former Outwell Swifts chief Mark Secker takes over the under 18s squad.

Gary Davis remains in charge of the ladies’ team for the new campaign, with father and son duo Richard and Liam Lorraine as his assistants.

Wisbech St Mary manager Stuart Beckett will continue to lead the first team squad, and will be accompanied by former King’s Lynn Town coaches Johnny Alflatt and Paul Faulkner.

Wisbech St Mary manager Stuart Beckett. Picture: STUART BECKETTWisbech St Mary manager Stuart Beckett. Picture: STUART BECKETT

Alflatt worked with Lynn for three years under the leadership of former Wisbech Town boss Gary Setchell, while Faulkner is also a youth football and boxing coach.

Saints’ Beckett said: “Johnny and Paul both bring a wealth of knowledge and experience.

“We’re working hard on and with the squad and are really confident in bringing in the right player to improve Wisbech St Mary on and off the field.”

