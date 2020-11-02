Advanced search

Hares ladies look to bounce back stronger following home league defeat

PUBLISHED: 10:53 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:54 02 November 2020

Kara Lumley (right) keeps a Cambridge City Ladies 3rds winger in check for March Town Ladies. Picture: STEVE HONE

Kara Lumley (right) keeps a Cambridge City Ladies 3rds winger in check for March Town Ladies. Picture: STEVE HONE

steve hone photography

March Town Ladies will look to return stronger from a possible enforced break after weekend defeat.

March Town Ladies goalkeeper Tori Sharpe punches clear against Cambridge City Ladies 3rds. Picture: STEVE HONEMarch Town Ladies goalkeeper Tori Sharpe punches clear against Cambridge City Ladies 3rds. Picture: STEVE HONE

Three first-half goals helped visitors Cambridge City Ladies 3rds beat the Hares 5-0 in the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Premier Division on Sunday at the GER.

City scored twice in five minutes, before Hares goalkeeper Tori Sharpe made an excellent double-save from the penalty spot.

Josie Turner’s effort flashed wide for March, before City netted a third on the stroke of half-time.

Megan Webb, Abby Grist and Adele Munday all went close after the break for March, but the visitors converted twice more to confirm the victory.

March boss Gary Davis said: “The team showed a lot of controlled aggression and passion in the second half but we were really undone in the first 45 minutes.

“It’s typical that we come across Cambridge City with a forward from their senior team who didn’t have a game and she scored all five goals.

MORE: March Town Ladies secure new sponsor as men’s teams cement a winning weekend

“With an enforced break, we are looking at getting our injured players fit again for December and getting back to business.”

It is likely that all non-elite sport, including grassroots football, will stop until at least December 2 due to new coronavirus restrictions imposed from Thursday.

