Hares ladies look to bounce back stronger following home league defeat

Kara Lumley (right) keeps a Cambridge City Ladies 3rds winger in check for March Town Ladies. Picture: STEVE HONE steve hone photography

March Town Ladies will look to return stronger from a possible enforced break after weekend defeat.

March Town Ladies goalkeeper Tori Sharpe punches clear against Cambridge City Ladies 3rds. Picture: STEVE HONE March Town Ladies goalkeeper Tori Sharpe punches clear against Cambridge City Ladies 3rds. Picture: STEVE HONE

Three first-half goals helped visitors Cambridge City Ladies 3rds beat the Hares 5-0 in the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Premier Division on Sunday at the GER.

City scored twice in five minutes, before Hares goalkeeper Tori Sharpe made an excellent double-save from the penalty spot.

Josie Turner’s effort flashed wide for March, before City netted a third on the stroke of half-time.

Megan Webb, Abby Grist and Adele Munday all went close after the break for March, but the visitors converted twice more to confirm the victory.

March boss Gary Davis said: “The team showed a lot of controlled aggression and passion in the second half but we were really undone in the first 45 minutes.

“It’s typical that we come across Cambridge City with a forward from their senior team who didn’t have a game and she scored all five goals.

“With an enforced break, we are looking at getting our injured players fit again for December and getting back to business.”

It is likely that all non-elite sport, including grassroots football, will stop until at least December 2 due to new coronavirus restrictions imposed from Thursday.

