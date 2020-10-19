Advanced search

Whittlesey reign supreme in Fenland derby against injury-hit March Town Ladies

PUBLISHED: 12:18 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:18 19 October 2020

Naomi McGarvie in action for March against Whittlesey, who was named player of the match. Picture: STEVE HONE

Naomi McGarvie in action for March against Whittlesey, who was named player of the match. Picture: STEVE HONE

steve hone photography

A committed performance proved little for March Town Ladies after they suffered defeat at the hands of Fenland rivals.

The Hares lost 3-0 at home to league leaders Whittlesey Athletic Ladies in the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Premier Division on Sunday, despite having several chances.

Both sides shared chances in the opening 30 minutes, Josie Turner and Adele Munday forcing saves while March goalkeeper Tori Sharpe kept the score level.

Whittlesey broke the deadlock through Annie Posnett after breaking away following Kelsey Ramm’s effort, before Posnett doubled her tally on 40 minutes.

Turner and Grist continued to trouble the visiting defence, the former seeing her shot roll agonisingly wide of the post, but Posnett secured her hat-trick and victory later in the second-half.

MORE: Injury-hit March Town Ladies slump to first Cambs League defeat

March boss Gary Davis said: “Considering we have so many injuries and putting players in unaccustomed positions, the team put a real shift in.

“The centre-back pairing of Emma Searle and Alexis Waters was excellent considering they have never played together in those positions, and it’s so encouraging for competition when all our players are fit again.”

Player of the match for March was Naomi McGarvie.

March are next in action at home to Cambridge City Ladies 3rds on Sunday, November 1, 2pm.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Park Ladies fight back to earn victory in league cup drama

Park Ladies produced a second-half comeback to win in their latest league cup game. Picture: STEVE HONE

Ambulance service placed in ‘special measures’ after inspectors uncover bullying

The East of England Ambulance Service has been placed into special measures following its latest CQC report. Picture: Sonya Duncan

The Great British Dog Walk goes virtual after being cancelled TWICE due to Covid-19

The Great British Dog Walk charity event has gone virtual after being cancelled twice due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Supplied

Whittlesey reign supreme in Fenland derby against injury-hit March Town Ladies

Naomi McGarvie in action for March against Whittlesey, who was named player of the match. Picture: STEVE HONE

LETTER: ‘Good to see Middle Level Commissioners finally making an effort to sell and justify new licensing scheme’

Council bosses joined officials from Middle Level Commissioners (MLC) on a narrowboat tour to see how a revamp of Fenland waterways could boost tourism. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT