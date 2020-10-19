Whittlesey reign supreme in Fenland derby against injury-hit March Town Ladies

Naomi McGarvie in action for March against Whittlesey, who was named player of the match. Picture: STEVE HONE steve hone photography

A committed performance proved little for March Town Ladies after they suffered defeat at the hands of Fenland rivals.

The Hares lost 3-0 at home to league leaders Whittlesey Athletic Ladies in the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Premier Division on Sunday, despite having several chances.

Both sides shared chances in the opening 30 minutes, Josie Turner and Adele Munday forcing saves while March goalkeeper Tori Sharpe kept the score level.

Whittlesey broke the deadlock through Annie Posnett after breaking away following Kelsey Ramm’s effort, before Posnett doubled her tally on 40 minutes.

Turner and Grist continued to trouble the visiting defence, the former seeing her shot roll agonisingly wide of the post, but Posnett secured her hat-trick and victory later in the second-half.

March boss Gary Davis said: “Considering we have so many injuries and putting players in unaccustomed positions, the team put a real shift in.

“The centre-back pairing of Emma Searle and Alexis Waters was excellent considering they have never played together in those positions, and it’s so encouraging for competition when all our players are fit again.”

Player of the match for March was Naomi McGarvie.

March are next in action at home to Cambridge City Ladies 3rds on Sunday, November 1, 2pm.

