March Town FC boosted by the return of club stalwart

March Town FC have announced that club captain Max Mattless will return for the 2020-21 season after a long injury absence. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

March Town have been boosted on and off the pitch by the return of a club stalwart.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The club announced that captain Max Mattless has recovered from a lengthy injury absence and will return for the 2020-21 season.

Mattless has been out of action since the start of last season after picking up a knee injury, followed by an operation in February.

While not being able to affect matters on the pitch, he has since been assisting Hares boss Arran Duke off it, guiding the team into the top four of Thurlow Nunn League First Division North and two cup finals before the campaign was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: March Town FC chairman pays tribute to memorable season

Speaking on the return of his skipper, Duke said: “It’s a huge boost for the whole squad to see him returning as he’s a real leader within the group.

“It’s like a new signing having him back on the playing side.”

March have also strengthened in attack with the signing of Downham Town and former King’s Lynn forward Jack Frohawk.