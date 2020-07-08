Advanced search

March Town FC boosted by the return of club stalwart

PUBLISHED: 16:39 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:39 08 July 2020

March Town FC have announced that club captain Max Mattless will return for the 2020-21 season after a long injury absence. Picture: IAN CARTER

March Town FC have announced that club captain Max Mattless will return for the 2020-21 season after a long injury absence. Picture: IAN CARTER

Archant

March Town have been boosted on and off the pitch by the return of a club stalwart.

The club announced that captain Max Mattless has recovered from a lengthy injury absence and will return for the 2020-21 season.

Mattless has been out of action since the start of last season after picking up a knee injury, followed by an operation in February.

While not being able to affect matters on the pitch, he has since been assisting Hares boss Arran Duke off it, guiding the team into the top four of Thurlow Nunn League First Division North and two cup finals before the campaign was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: March Town FC chairman pays tribute to memorable season

Speaking on the return of his skipper, Duke said: “It’s a huge boost for the whole squad to see him returning as he’s a real leader within the group.

“It’s like a new signing having him back on the playing side.”

March have also strengthened in attack with the signing of Downham Town and former King’s Lynn forward Jack Frohawk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Town’s pubs and barbers re-open to the public as lockdown eases

The Riverside barbers team pictured in full PPE as they re-opened on Saturday July 4 following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: CHARLENE SMITH

Cambs market food hall forced shut following two positive tests for coronavirus

The food hall at Peterborough Market is closed for a �deep clean� after two people connected with the venue tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Terry Harris

Fears raised after reports child has been abducted in Fenland town

Police are keeping an open mind after reports a young girl was abducted on Cavalry Drive, March. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suspected unlicensed music event gets go ahead from police officers who said there were ‘no issues’

The beginning of the party at Creek Fen in March on Saturday (July 4). Picture: Archant

Fenland care home bans visitors following confirmed cases of Covid-19

Rose Lodge Care Home in Wisbech has temporarily banned visitors following confirmed cases of Covid-19. Picture: Barchester/carehome.co.uk

Most Read

Town’s pubs and barbers re-open to the public as lockdown eases

The Riverside barbers team pictured in full PPE as they re-opened on Saturday July 4 following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: CHARLENE SMITH

Cambs market food hall forced shut following two positive tests for coronavirus

The food hall at Peterborough Market is closed for a �deep clean� after two people connected with the venue tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Terry Harris

Fears raised after reports child has been abducted in Fenland town

Police are keeping an open mind after reports a young girl was abducted on Cavalry Drive, March. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suspected unlicensed music event gets go ahead from police officers who said there were ‘no issues’

The beginning of the party at Creek Fen in March on Saturday (July 4). Picture: Archant

Fenland care home bans visitors following confirmed cases of Covid-19

Rose Lodge Care Home in Wisbech has temporarily banned visitors following confirmed cases of Covid-19. Picture: Barchester/carehome.co.uk

Latest from the Cambs Times

First trains along restored Wisbech to March line could be running by 2028 after business case gets the green light

Few have campaigned longer and harder to restore the rail link from Wisbech to March than Steve Barclay MP. Here he is in 2016:

Blind and deaf dog with dementia goes missing from Fen home

Tracy Angus, who lives by the river in Upwell, is offering a reward for information that leads to the return of her dog Coco, who went missing from the garden at about 9am on Monday (July 6). The 15-year-old black brindle staffie, who has a distinctive white patch on her face, has dementia, is partially blind and

March Town FC boosted by the return of club stalwart

March Town FC have announced that club captain Max Mattless will return for the 2020-21 season after a long injury absence. Picture: IAN CARTER

New CEO of Hughes Electrical started work in Fenland store as teenager 21 years ago

Wisbech-born Mark Wardell has been appointed CEO of Hughes Electrical after staring work at the Fenland town store 21 years ago when he was a teenager. Picture: Supplied

Fenland Slimming World consultant praises clients for efforts during lockdown

Anna Foster who runs Slimming World in Eastrea (pictured) has praised her clients for their efforts during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Submitted