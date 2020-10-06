March Town boss full of praise ahead of FA Vase tie with Norwich CBS

March Town manager Arran Duke is preparing to welcome back some of his key men from injury as he looks to change his team for the FA Vase tie. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

March Town boss Arran Duke believes the FA Vase can give some of his other players a chance to shine as he prepares to welcome back some of his key men.

The Hares made a statement of intent to their Thurlow Nunn League First Division North rivals with a 2-1 win over promotion contenders Mulbarton Wanderers at the GER on Saturday, Craig Gillies scoring twice from the penalty spot.

It was a performance contrast to their first defeat of the season to Lakenheath 11 days earlier, something that Duke could not be prouder of.

“We looked so much more comfortable on Saturday; you could see the belief in the players as the game went on that we’re looking sharp again,” he said.

“We changed the system, and we told the lads we’re going to attack. We weren’t going to be cautious and sit behind the ball, and it worked.

“We caused them problems and the back four was more organised. I must give praise to everyone in that side because they all did their jobs.”

March hope to make it five wins from six this season when they host Norwich CBS in a second round qualifying tie on Saturday, October 10, 3pm, a team who recorded their first league victory of the campaign last weekend.

The game will be a repeat of the first round qualifying tie between the two teams in August last year, where March ran out 2-1 winners in Norfolk.

Club captain Max Mattless and striker Toby Allen are returning to training, with others also making a comeback from injury, which fills Duke with confidence.

“We’re not in any other cups this season, so it’s an opportunity for a few players to show what they can do,” he said.

“We’ve got a squad that can all start and not weaken us, so there might be a few changes on Saturday, but I don’t think that will have any effect on us winning the game.

“Jack Saunders got 15 minutes for us on Saturday; Taz (Tarren Moxon) has returned from injury; Drew Barker was with the Reserves on Saturday, so he’s probably not far away from a return, and the same with Casey.

“These players are all returning, which is a great position for us and it makes our squad even stronger.

“The way we attack will cause teams far more problems than us sitting behind the ball and waiting for things to happen. If we get at teams, we will cause them problems.”

