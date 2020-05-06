March Town FC chairman pays tribute to memorable season

March Town chairman Phil White paid tribute to the club and announced two club awards through social media. Here he is (right) with Dan Muzzelwhite, Southern Regional sales manager of Ischebeck Titan. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

The non-league season may be over, but that didn’t stop March Town FC chairman Phil White from issuing the annual club awards.

White took to social media to announce the club’s young player of the year and clubman of the year, which were awarded to Brody Warren and Chris Smith respectively.

Warren has featured in the first, reserve and under 18s sides, while Smith was rewarded for his hard work behind the scenes.

In a video filmed from his home, White thanked all that have helped out the Hares during the season including sponsors and volunteers, as well as paying tribute to all teams from the seniors through to the ladies.

Last month, March held their end-of-season presentation awards for their men’s sides, with the likes of striker Jack Friend, defender Jamie Short and goalkeeper David Sykes winning accolades including top scorer, supporters’ player and manager’s player for their teams.

