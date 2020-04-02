Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Focus firmly on the future for March Town

PUBLISHED: 10:17 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:17 02 April 2020

March Town players celebrate a goal during the 2019/20 season which has now been declared null and void. Picture: IAN CARTER

March Town chairman Phil White insists it is time to move on after the 2019/20 season was declared null and void.

The Hares saw their hopes of promotion and cup success ended by the Football Association and National Leagues System ruling that all results from Step 3 to Step 7 will be expunged due to the Coronavirus pandemic

They sat fourth in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North standings and had also reached two finals – the Cambs Invitation Cup and Thurlow Nunn League First Division KO Cup – in what will be remembered as the season that never was.

The decision has been greeted by outrage with more than 100 clubs writing an open letter to the Government – and thousands signing a petition - calling for a rethink.

But White does not expect that to be successful and is focusing on the future rather than dwelling on the past.

“We’ve signed up to the petition but I don’t think it will make the slightest difference,” White told the Cambs Times.

“We can moan and groan all we like, but the decision has been made and we just have to accept it. We’ve got to move on..

“I think it would be easier to stomach if it was the same outcome for everyone at all levels of football, but that’s obviously not going to be the case.

“I’m sure we’ll drown our sorrows once the clubhouse is open again, but in all seriousness we’re not going to dwell on what did or didn’t happen last season.

“The focus now is on making sure we challenge for promotion again next season and proving our performances and results this season were no fluke.

“Hopefully we can keep the squad together and I get the impression from Arran (manager, Duke) that the players are keen to stay.

“I stuck a message into their chat group telling them how appreciative we are as a club for their efforts.

“We all want to show everyone again next season that we are the best side in the league just as we all believe we are.”

The planned restructure of the non-league system scheduled to take place this summer has now been put back to 2021. That means there will again be four promotion places up for grabs in the First Division North next term.

Fellow locals Wisbech St Mary have avoided relegation after being bottom of the table.

