NON-LEAGUE: March Town boss demands more after another disappointing draw

PUBLISHED: 17:51 13 March 2019

March Town manager Brett Whaley. Picture: IAN CARTER

March Town manager Brett Whaley. Picture: IAN CARTER

Archant

Boss Brett Whaley has urged March Town not to let their fine season fizzle out.

The Hares dropped to sixth place in the Thurlow Nunn First Division North table after being held to a second successive draw last Saturday.

Whaley was far from impressed by the attitude or application of his side in a 1-1 deadlock at Ipswich Wanderers – a match they finished with 10 men.

The Hares hit the front when Jack Friend converted a Toby Allen cross to register his 19th goal in 16 games for the club.

Wanderers levelled 10 minutes before half-time with a free-kick and Adam Rothery wasted March’s best chance to go ahead again when denied in a one-on-one situation.

The Hares then had captain Max Mattless dismissed for collecting a second caution with 10 minutes to go.

“It was another poor performance in all honesty,” said Whaley.

“We’re getting to the stage where sides are setting up to stop us playing and we’re not showing enough quality or intensity to break them down.

“I feel we’ve gone backwards a little bit at a time in the season where we hoped to kick on.

“We’ve been quite flat in the last couple of games and that’s the frustration.

“We’ve made a lot of progress this season, but we want to continue that next season by challenging for promotion.

“If that happens we’re going to have a lot more of these games where teams set up defensively against us.

“We’ve got eight games to go and our season is in danger of fizzling out if we don’t raise the bar.”

The Hares are back on home turf tomorrow when they host struggling Haverhill Borough, 3pm.

It could be another case of March having to break down stubborn opponents with their visitors sitting in the bottom four and likely to adopt a negative approach.

“It’s not just a match that we have to win,” added Whaley. “It’s one in which we have to produce a proper performance as well.”

Former Hares boss Mel Mattless has taken over at First Division North bottom side Wisbech St Mary.

Mattless, who was in charge at the GER from October 2016 to February 2018, took on the role with Saints hours after they were beaten 15-0 by Lakenheath last Saturday – a league record loss.

He will again be assisted by Roy Brand – just as he was at March – and he made former Hares attacking ace Jack Brand his first signing.

