Rampant March Town extend winning streak as they look ahead to Saints derby

Toby Allen, who has returned from injury, shone for March in their thrashing of Haverhill Borough. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

It’s now five league wins in a row for rampant March Town as they continue their charge towards promotion from Thurlow Nunn League, First Division North.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Craig Gillies netted twice for March Town, including one from the penalty spot, in a comfortable win over Haverhill Borough. Picture: IAN CARTER Craig Gillies netted twice for March Town, including one from the penalty spot, in a comfortable win over Haverhill Borough. Picture: IAN CARTER

Arran Duke’s side won at Diss Town on Saturday before dispatching strugglers Haverhill Borough 4-0 on Tuesday at the GER, Craig Gillies scoring twice alongside goals for Jack Friend and Danny Emmington.

It was a comfortable victory for the Hares, who have also recorded back-to-back clean sheets, something Duke is pleased with.

“Without being disrespectful, we were probably too comfortable and could have gone up one or two more gears,” he said.

“It’s pleasing to see we can control games for 90 minutes. Charlie’s (Congreve) had little to do, but that’s a credit to the players in front of him and we know when he’s called into action, he will deal with it.

“Overall, it was a steady, organised and disciplined performance, and that’s what we ask of them every game.”

Since their midweek defeat to Lakenheath last month, March have collected 15 points on their charge to second spot, now a point behind leaders Fakenham Town.

They also welcomed back forward Toby Allen to their ranks following an ankle injury.

“We did let ourselves down against Lakenheath and the reaction was there, but I expected a reaction from the players we’ve got,” Duke admitted.

“Like I’ve said from day dot, I truly believe in the players we’ve got and they’re showing that they believe in what we’re trying to do.”

MORE: March Town react to FA Vase exit with dramatic league win at Downham Town

Focus now turns to a derby date at bottom side Wisbech St Mary on Wednesday, November 4 (7.45pm), a team Duke knows all too well.

The Hares boss was involved with the Saints for 25 years and won three promotions during his 10-year spell as manager, a post he left two years ago.

This season, both teams have made contrasting starts to their campaigns, but Duke is not getting complacent in a bid to continue their winning streak.

“I want to go there and win. There’s no two ways about it; it’s going to be a difficult game,” he said.

“We’ll be as focused as we were on Tuesday and irrelevant where teams are in the league, we want to win games and we’ll do it in the right way.

“We know what we want to achieve and we’ll make sure we’re in the best position we can be, week in, week out.”

March Town: Charlie Congreve; Drew Barker, Jamie Short, Danny Emmington, Tom Mcleish (sub Efraim Romanos, 76’), Eoin McQuaid, Lewis Gibson (sub Josh Burrows, 73’), Jack Saunders, Toby Allen (sub Brody Warren, 66’), Craig Gillies, Jack Friend.

Goals: March Town – Gillies (32’ pen, 78’), Emmington (72’), Friend (75’).

Cautions: March Town – Saunders (foul).

Referee: Mr Stefan Lewis.

You may also want to watch: