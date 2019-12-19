Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: March Town chief calls for a big reaction in huge games

PUBLISHED: 13:01 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:01 19 December 2019

March Town boss Brett Whaley wants the right response from his players. Picture: IAN CARTER

March Town boss Brett Whaley wants the right response from his players. Picture: IAN CARTER

Archant

March Town boss Brett Whaley has called on his players to provide the right response in their biggest games of the season.

The Hares' promotion hopes in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North were hit by a surprise 3-2 defeat at Cornard United last Saturday.

The setback in Suffolk meant March slid out of the top four to sixth position ahead of two crucial clashes to end 2019.

They host second-placed Mulbarton Wanderers at the GER this Saturday, 3pm, ahead of a trip to current table-toppers Downham Town the following Saturday.

"We wanted to be going into the big games either side of Christmas on a high with another win, but sadly we have lost the momentum we were building," said Whaley.

"We've now lost as many games as we did in the whole of last season and we're not even at the halfway stage yet.

"That's obviously not going to help us in trying to win promotion, but we have to focus on what lies ahead.

"We have to ensure we are ready to be at our best on the next two Saturdays as we need to pick up something from both games.

"Two positive results will probably get us back into the top four at the turn of the year whereas a couple of poor results would really hurt us.

"We've not lost back-to-back league games in the last season and a half and we cannot allow that to happen now either if we are serious about getting promoted.

You may also want to watch:

"The boys have to react in the right way and be at their best."

A Craig Gillies penalty and leading scorer Jack Friend's 27th goal of the season put the Hares in command at Cornard inside half-an-hour.

But the Suffolk hosts began their fightback on the stroke of half-time and then levelled midway through the second half following a goalkeeping error from Hares number one Charlie Congreve.

That leveller arrived less than a minute after recent signing Dylan Edge squandered a gilt-edged chance to stretch March's lead at the other end.

But Cornard were in the ascendancy and completed a fine comeback with a third goal from a deflected free-kick to take the points.

"It was a bad day all round," said Whaley.

"We left late due to the Cornard pitch needing to pass an inspection and then had a nightmare journey.

"Myself and a couple of the players - Gav Cooke and Adam Rothery - didn't make it until 2.50pm and that only gave us 25 minutes to get ready even though the kick-off was delayed to 3.15pm.

"But the reality was we overcame the poor preparation to put ourselves into a position to the win the game only to then allow it to slip away.

"We couldn't play the football we like to produce on a really boggy surface and against physical opponents.

"But we ended up flat and we didn't dig deep enough when things were going against us."

Most Read

Police and crime commissioner quit after allegedly sending explicit photo

Police Crime Commissioner elections. Elected PCC Jason Ablewhite, Soham, Rosspeers Sports Centre, 06/05/2016 Picture by Terry Harris.

YouTube star’s dog to be destroyed after biting elderly woman

Olayinka Olatunji pleaded guilty to two counts of allowing a dog to be out of control in a public place but her son initially denied the charge, saying the dog was not his, and claimed it had been wrongly taken by police.

£120,000 state-of-the-art skate park opens in March

Celebrating the opening of the new skate park in March are, from left, Simon Bell, Fenland District Council's leisure and open spaces contract manager; Mayor of March Cllr Rob Skoulding; skateboarder Ben Davies; Cllr Jan French, deputy leader of FDC and district and town councillor; Cllr Peter Murphy, FDC’s portfolio holder for the environment; Kevin Wilkins, FDC’s horticultural officer; Phil Hughes, FDC’s head of leisure services; and Jayne Manders from Young People March. Picture: AMY AMPS

Disqualified driver ‘put lives of innocent road users in danger’ after leading police on car chase around Whittlesey in dad’s Audi A5

Disqualified driver Callum Foster, of Coneygree Road, Peterborough, jailed for 14 months for ‘putting the lives of innocent road users in danger’ when he lead police on a dangerous car chase around Whittlesey in his dad’s Audi A5. Picture: POLICE

As the floods return to Welney, parish councillor Ken Goodger questions what happened to the warning signs and the barriers for the A1101

Cars and vans tackle the flooded Wash Road, Welney, on the A1101 as flood water pours across the carriageway. Picture; DMJ Imagery Ltd

Most Read

Police and crime commissioner quit after allegedly sending explicit photo

Police Crime Commissioner elections. Elected PCC Jason Ablewhite, Soham, Rosspeers Sports Centre, 06/05/2016 Picture by Terry Harris.

YouTube star’s dog to be destroyed after biting elderly woman

Olayinka Olatunji pleaded guilty to two counts of allowing a dog to be out of control in a public place but her son initially denied the charge, saying the dog was not his, and claimed it had been wrongly taken by police.

£120,000 state-of-the-art skate park opens in March

Celebrating the opening of the new skate park in March are, from left, Simon Bell, Fenland District Council's leisure and open spaces contract manager; Mayor of March Cllr Rob Skoulding; skateboarder Ben Davies; Cllr Jan French, deputy leader of FDC and district and town councillor; Cllr Peter Murphy, FDC’s portfolio holder for the environment; Kevin Wilkins, FDC’s horticultural officer; Phil Hughes, FDC’s head of leisure services; and Jayne Manders from Young People March. Picture: AMY AMPS

Disqualified driver ‘put lives of innocent road users in danger’ after leading police on car chase around Whittlesey in dad’s Audi A5

Disqualified driver Callum Foster, of Coneygree Road, Peterborough, jailed for 14 months for ‘putting the lives of innocent road users in danger’ when he lead police on a dangerous car chase around Whittlesey in his dad’s Audi A5. Picture: POLICE

As the floods return to Welney, parish councillor Ken Goodger questions what happened to the warning signs and the barriers for the A1101

Cars and vans tackle the flooded Wash Road, Welney, on the A1101 as flood water pours across the carriageway. Picture; DMJ Imagery Ltd

Latest from the Cambs Times

Thieves caught on camera walking through Chatteris late at night with sacks of stolen presents

Thieves who casually walked the streets of Wimpole Street in Chatteris with sacks of stolen presents have been caught on camera amid a social media appeal to save one family's Christmas. Picture: FACEBOOK

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: March Town chief calls for a big reaction in huge games

March Town boss Brett Whaley wants the right response from his players. Picture: IAN CARTER

Police catch drink driver outside of Chatteris following tip-off from ‘vigilant’ member of the public

Tip-off by member of the public led to motorist at Chatteris being stopped. The driver was over the limit. Picture; ARCHANT

Lorry crashes into March petrol station – leaving large dent behind

A lorry crashed into the Gulf petrol station on Wimblington Road, March on Wednesday, December 18. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

GOLF: March Golf Club reflect on successful season at AGM

This year’s trophy winners at the March Golf Club AGM. Picture: MARCH GOLF CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists