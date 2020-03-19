Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Arran Duke reflects on a fine start to his March Town reign - and hopes a potentially special season can resume

PUBLISHED: 09:38 19 March 2020

March Town boss Arran Duke. Picture: DAN MASON

March Town boss Arran Duke. Picture: DAN MASON

Arran Duke has reflected on a terrific start to his reign as March Town boss.

Duke remains unbeaten since he succeeded Brett Whaley in the Hares hotseat last month after his predecessor departed for Fenland rivals Wisbech Town.

He has guided March into the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North promotion places after collecting 10 points from a possible 12 in four league games since taking charge.

And Duke also plotted the Hares’ path into the Cambs Invitation Cup and Thurlow Nunn First Division KO cup showpieces with semi-final triumphs.

“It’s been a great start and full credit goes to the lads for buying into what we have asked of them,” said Duke. “They’ve been exceptional.

“I think we’ve probably exceeded my expectations although we felt we were under-achieving given the group of players we have.



“It’s very unclear what will happen going forward and frustrating to see the season stop at a point where we’re going so well, but obviously the main thing is making sure everyone stays healthy.

“If we do resume the season in the future it could be a great one for the club.”

All football activity has been suspended by the Football Association until April 3 at the earliest due to Coronavirus with the prospect of a much longer spell with no action.

That means Duke’s men can’t train either although they did manage a session last Saturday along with a sport of a different kind.

He added: “We trained and had a darts competition, but we can’t do anything else going forward.

“Our group chats have still been busy, though, and it’s clear the spirits remain high.”

Should the season resume, March will face Step 4 side Cambridge City in the Cambs Invitation Cup final and play Great Oakley in the Thurlow Nunn First Division KO Cup decider.

