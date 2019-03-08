Hares hoping for more home help in FA Cup

Numerous March Town players produced impressive performances during their 2-1 FA Cup win over Norwich United on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

March Town United will be looking to make home advantage count once again as they return to FA Cup action this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Hares returned to the prestigious competition after a seven-year absence with a 2-1 victory over Norwich United two weeks ago, after what manager Brett Whaley called 'an outstanding performance'.

Goals from Craig Gillies and Jack Friend saw the club bank £2,250 in prize money and they are set to welcome Wellingborough Town to the GER for a preliminary round tie on Saturday.

Another £2,890 in prize money will be up for grabs for the winners, as well as a place in the first qualifying round on September 7 and Whaley's men go into the weekend after a mixed week in Thurlow Nunn League Division One North.

Having won their first two matches of the season against Leiston Reserves and Fakenham Town, the Hares were brought back down to earth by a 2-0 home defeat against Sheringham on Saturday.

Jamie Nelson netted both goals for the visitors as they made off with the points at the weekend, ahead of March's trip to Wisbech Town's Fenland Stadium to take on King's Lynn Reserves on Wednesday.

You may also want to watch:

Assitant manager Chris Lenton took to social media site Twitter to post: "Expecting a massive repsonse from the @MarchTownFC boys tonight after Saturdays embarrassment. Never want to doubt their application again #allintheirheads #mentalstrength #upthehares."

They fell behind on 12 minutes as Joe Taylor struck for the hosts, but were back on terms five minutes later through Max Mattless and then took the lead with another goal from Jack Friend before the half-hour mark.

King's Lynn got back on level terms on the stroe of half-time, though, with a superb individial goal from Luke Johnson and that was how it finished in front of a crowd of 139.

The result left March in fifth place in the table and, after their FA Cup exploits against the Doughboys they will turn their attention to the FA Vase and a trip to Norwich CBS.

*Chatteris Town are set to host Fulbourn this weekend, after suffering their first Cambs League defeat of the season in midweek.

The Lilies lost 1-0 to Comberton United at West Street on Tuesday.

*Whittlesey Athletic are in United Counties League Division One action at Birstall United Social on Saturday, following a 3-3 draw with Rushden & Higham United last weekend.

Matthew Heron, James Hill-Seekings and Harry Jenkins were on target for the hosts but they remain winless in four matches.