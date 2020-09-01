Advanced search

March Town Ladies prepare for FA Cup tie with fine pre-season wins

PUBLISHED: 13:47 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:47 01 September 2020

March Town Ladies ended their pre-season campaign with two fine wins, including a 12-0 victory over Park Ladies in the Brian Lake Memorial Cup. Picture: STEVE HONE

STEVE HONE PHOTOGRAPHY

March Town Ladies were in goalscoring mood as they wrapped up their pre-season campaign in style.

Gary Davis’ side beat Park Ladies 12-0 in the Brian Lake Memorial Cup at Parkfield Sports Club on Thursday, August 27, before they eased past Histon Hornets 6-1 on Sunday, August 30.

Both March and Park Ladies boasted new players for the new season, and the Hares got off to the perfect start when Abby Grist won a 50-50 contest with goalkeeper Liv Goode to stroke the ball home.

Grist then turned provider for Yazmin Holmes to make it 2-0, Josie Turner then scored from close-range and another corner, before Grist got her second with a close shot from a corner.

Park fought back and saw a shot cannon off the post and went close with another long-range effort, but paid the price as Holmes converted a 20-yard strike just before half-time.

The hosts then hit a post again after the break, before Eleanor McLeish slotted home with a smart finish as Turner netted her hat-trick with a lob.

Chloe Stanborough also got on the score sheet from distance, and McLeish then headed home a Kayleigh Churchyard cross.

Player of the match Grist then completed her treble while Turner added her fourth.

Speaking after the game, Davis said: “The score line was harsh on Park, who put in a really strong central part of the game, were dogged and should have scored themselves.”

MORE: March Town Ladies ease to victory in pre-season opener following lockdown

A strong start against Hornets was rewarded as Yazmin Holmes’ strike gave March the lead.

The Histon ‘keeper was forced into saves from Emma Searle and Eleanor McLeish, before Holmes added a second while one-on-one and Josie Turner netted after a weaving run from the wing.

Chloe Stanborough struck a fine finish for 4-0, which led to Turner netting her brace on the stroke of half-time.

Hornets upped their game in the second-half as the game turned feisty, but with 10 minutes to go, Stanborough expertly headed home a Livvi Hodges corner.

The visitors did have the final word with a well-deserved goal at the end. Player of the match for the Hares was Alexis Waters.

March travel to Henley Athletic in a Women’s FA Cup extra preliminary round tie on Sunday, September 6 (2pm), before they begin their Cambs League Premier Division campaign at Peterborough Northern Star Reserves on Sunday, September 27.

