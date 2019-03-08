March Town end home schedule in style

Action from March Town's win over Fakenham (pic Ian Carter) AdGarry Samuels

March Town rounded off a pleasing home campaign with an impressive victory over the Easter weekend.

The Hares conquered Fakenham Town 3-1 on Easter Monday to overtake their opponents into fourth in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, and are now in control of their own destiny.

Craig Gillies bagged a brace, including an audacious 40-yard chip, with Toby Allen also netting to earn Brett Whaley's men a 10th home league victory of the season.

“They showed how much it meant to them to get top four, and sometimes you question how much they really want it,” Whaley said.

March, lead by captain Max Mattless, were firmly in the ascendancy from the offset against a team previously unbeaten since Boxing Day.

A response was required after last Saturday's capitulation at leaders Harleston Town, and having done so, Mattless knows the key ingredient to a successful term.

“I think it's the fact we can go into pretty much any game and feel that we can win it,” the Hares skipper said.

“There's been times in the past where it's been a little bit of 'we'll see what we can get', but we can go into every game now thinking we've got enough firepower to beat them and we've got enough defensively to keep them out.

“We've played the pitch well and we've done what we needed to do to win games here.

“We played Swaffham here who look like they're going to go on and win the league, beat them 2-0 and they didn't even get a sniff.”

Despite realising signs for improvement, Mattless is confident there is no need to motivate his troops to progress even further.

“I'd like to think it has been a positive season, but we've dropped points and probably not approached games in the right way,” he added.

“I don't think they'll need much getting up.

“Hopefully we finish the season strong and have a positive season next year as well.”

March look to cement a top four spot at Diss Town this Saturday (3pm) in their final game of the season.