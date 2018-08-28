Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: The feelgood factor is back at March Town as they end 2018 on a high

PUBLISHED: 11:03 03 January 2019

Captain Max Mattless wins the ball for March Town during their victory against Swaffham. Picture: IAN CARTER

Captain Max Mattless wins the ball for March Town during their victory against Swaffham. Picture: IAN CARTER

AdGarry Samuels

March Town saved their best until last in 2018 – and now go into the new year on a high.

March Town players celebrate Craig Gillies' opening goal against Swaffham. Picture: IAN CARTERMarch Town players celebrate Craig Gillies' opening goal against Swaffham. Picture: IAN CARTER

The Hares collected the finest result of a terrific Thurlow Nunn League First Division campaign in their final fixture of last year.

Brett Whaley’s men saw off fellow promotion hopefuls Swaffham Town at the GER last Saturday when recording a 2-0 success.

Craig Gillies opened the scoring for from the penalty spot before Jack Friend made sure of the points in the second half with his 20th goal of the campaign. Nine of those have arrived since he joined the Hares from Wisbech St Mary in late November.

March beat Fenland rivals Saints 5-1 on Boxing Day with Friend and Gillies both netting twice. Gav Cooke grabbed the other goal in that derby.

Hares hitman Jack Friend struck in the win against Swaffham. Picture: IAN CARTERHares hitman Jack Friend struck in the win against Swaffham. Picture: IAN CARTER

Those two results have moved the Hares onto a fine tally of 39 points – the same figure they managed in the whole of last season.

“The win against Swaffham is our best result of the season,” said Whaley. “It was a game involving two sides who looked nervous about losing rather than going all out to win. We got ahead through the early penalty and we’re able to scrap it out to get three big points.

“We’re ahead of the targets we set ourselves for this season both in terms of league position and the squad we have managed to assemble.

“There are a number of players in this squad who I inherited sitting 16th in the table back in February.

March striker Craig Gillies appeals for the penalty which he converted to put them ahead against Swaffham. Picture: IAN CARTERMarch striker Craig Gillies appeals for the penalty which he converted to put them ahead against Swaffham. Picture: IAN CARTER

“They have risen to the challenge and bought into everything we’ve asked of them, and also welcomed the other changes to personnel we have made. The fact we have matched last season’s points tally shows the progress we’ve made.”

Whaley sung the praises of debutant Danny Emmington who impressed in a midfield role against Swaffham after arriving from Peterborough & District League side Parson Drove.

March remain fourth in the First Division North standings but are now level with Swaffham.

They are 17 points behind runaway leaders Harleston Town, but the table-toppers and current second-placed side – Mulbarton Wanderers – are not thought to currently have facilities of a good enough standard to be promoted.

Therefore the Hares are well-placed to challenge to rise into Step 5 with a visit to bottom side Needham Market Reserves this Saturday, 3pm, being their next test.

“We’ve worked hard to get into this position and we cannot allow any complacency to creep in,” added Whaley. “We go into the new year massively on a high and we want to see the feelgood factor around the club continue.

“It’s not just the first team going well. The reserves are top of their division in the Cambs League and the Under 18s are through to a county cup final.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Popular local man “Speedy” takes slow steps in his recovery after being left for dead in an attack in Chatteris

Almost £1,900 has been raised for Robert Lea, known as Speedy, after he was attacked in Chatteris and left hospitalised requiring life support on Christmas Eve. Picture: FAMILY/GOFUNDME.

Thieves use ‘keyless entry’ technology to break into March family’s car – stealing cash, cards and child’s in-car television

A March familys car was broken into during the early hours of Sunday, December 30. Picture: FACEBOOK

Commuter chaos as lorry forces car off the road after it jack-knifed on the A47 at Guyhirn during rush hour

A lorry caused traffic chaos on the A47 after it jack-knifed near Guyhirn. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Chatteris man charged with robbery

Chatteris man charged with robbery. Picture: NINA MORGAN

Firefighters tackle ‘deliberate’ blaze involving three vehicles for nearly two hours on Creek Road in March

Two vans and a 4x4 car were set alight in a deliberate attack in March on Friday, December 28. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Most Read

Tracey Wilson: Son leads tributes to ‘strong and inspirational’ Islington teacher who died after Hornsey collision

The heartbreaking final picture of Tracey Wilson and her grandson Cody, who she 'doted on', taken on Christmas Day. Picture: Courtney Wilson

Imam made OBE for bringing ‘wonderful Finsbury Park community together’ after terror attack

Imam Mohammed Mahmoud speaks at the Islington Town Hall event to mark a year since the Finsbury Park terror attack. Picture: Polly Hancock

Jazz musician at centre of antisemitism row denies he breached Islington gig ban, saying: It was Santa Claus on the sax, not me

Gilad Atzmon was not allowed to play at the Islington Assembly Hall. Picture: Tali Atzmon

Former homeless man becomes London’s happiest bus driver – and thanks Islington charity for helping turn his life around

Pat in his bus. Picture: Single Homeless Project

Man wanted over late-night sexual assault in Holloway

Do you know this man?

Latest from the Cambs Times

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: The feelgood factor is back at March Town as they end 2018 on a high

Captain Max Mattless wins the ball for March Town during their victory against Swaffham. Picture: IAN CARTER

Greggs in March will NOT be stocking the new vegan sausage roll - it’s a trip to Peterborough instead

Greggs in March will not be selling the company’s new vegan sausage roll. Staff say they are only available in “bigger stores”. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Man who told young girls they would be “stars of the future” before sexually assaulting them, is jailed

Adrian Shepherd was jailed for one year after he sexually assualted young girls

Investigation launched after cash machine ‘explosion’

An investigation is going after the cash machine robbery in Huntingdon

Ambulance service launches campaign after more than a thousand assaults on staff were reported last year

East of England Ambulance Service have launched the project to warn those who abuse staff that they could face jail time.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists