NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: High-scoring success is not enough to please March Town manager

Jack Friend struck twice as March Town won 5-0 at Needham Market Reserves. Picture: IAN CARTER AdGarry Samuels

Boss Brett Whaley saw his March Town side storm to a 5-0 success on the road last Saturday . . . then insisted they should have done better!

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

March Town manager Brett Whaley was not completely happy despite a high-scoring away success. Picture: IAN CARTER March Town manager Brett Whaley was not completely happy despite a high-scoring away success. Picture: IAN CARTER

The promotion-chasing Hares breezed to Thurlow Nunn League First Division success at rock-bottom Needham Market Reserves.

But Whaley was not impressed with some of what he saw from his side despite the emphatic scoreline.

“We were really good in the first half when we scored four goals and could have had six or seven,” said Whaley.

“From that position it was a great opportunity for us to send out a message, but we didn’t continue in the same vain the second half.

“We got lazy in possession, our movement was lacking and the game just petered out which was a real frustration.

“I was disappointed with what I saw in the second half and from looking around the dressing room after the game it is clear the players felt the same way.

“We are well ahead of schedule in terms of what we are achieving this season, but that doesn’t mean we’re just going to stop and rest on our laurels.

“They realise the potential they have and they are also well aware of the fact they need to constantly push themselves.

“We cannot afford to fall back into bad habits which cost us points early in the season.”

Jack Friend opened the scoring when heading in a Rob Conyard cross before Craig Gillies doubled the lead.

Conyard then joined the scoring party himself before Friend struck for a second time.

Midfielder Matt Ilsley added the only goal of the second period when opening his Hares account.

They remain fourth in the standings ahead of a home clash against seventh-placed Lakenheath tomorrow, 3pm.

Whaley rates his side’s 3-1 success in the reverse fixture back in September as one of their most pleasing triumphs of the season, but is expecting a stern test in the return clash.

He added: “We come off a 5-0 win slightly disappointed whereas Lakenheath will be full of confidence after beating the leaders Harleston last week.

“We need a 90-minute performance which is exactly what we got when we won at their place earlier in the season. That was one of our best displays of the season and we’ll need to reach the same levels again.”