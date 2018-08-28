Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: March Town come through a ‘truly terrible game’ to continue unbeaten streak

PUBLISHED: 16:50 19 December 2018

Craig Gillies sealed victory for March Town with their second goal. Picture: IAN CARTER

Craig Gillies sealed victory for March Town with their second goal. Picture: IAN CARTER

Archant

March Town boss Brett Whaley delivered praise to his players and the club’s fans following their latest success.

Jack Rawson hit a stunning opener as March Town beat Debenham LC. Picture: IAN CARTERJack Rawson hit a stunning opener as March Town beat Debenham LC. Picture: IAN CARTER

The Hares stretched their unbeaten Thurlow Nunn League First Division North streak to 12 matches with a 2-0 victory against Debenham LC at the GER last Saturday.

A rare moment of quality led to March hitting the front 10 minutes before the break as Jack Rawson thundered in a 25-yard volley after a long clearance had been headed into his path by a visiting defender.

The Hares sealed the points seven minutes from the end of a game of few chances when Craig Gillies nodded in a Dylan Kilford corner.

“It was a truly terrible game of football in dreadful conditions,” admitted Whaley. “But one in which I learned a lot about my players.

“I wasn’t sure if they had it in them to scrap and battle for three points when things aren’t going our way, but the lads proved they can do that.

“The reality of this level of football is that we’re not going to be at our best every week, but it’s all about finding the way to get results.

“It was brilliant to have the backing of just over 100 supporters on such a miserable day. Unfortunately it wasn’t much of a spectacle for them, but at least they could see us continue our good run.”

The fifth-placed Hares now face an important spell of three games in a week.

They go to a Fakenham side, who sit one place and one point below them, this Saturday before hosting the team directly above them, Swaffham Town on December 29.

Those crucial clashes sandwich a derby trip to Wisbech St Mary on Boxing Day, 11am, when the Hares will be hot favourites to triumph.

They thumped their Fenland rivals 5-0 in the reverse fixture at the GER last month and Saints have since conceded seven goals in their last two games

Whaley added: “Our target for this season is to finish in the top eight and we can’t lose to the sides around us in the table if we are going to meet that.

“We’ve drawn recently against Ipswich Wanderers and Downham Town, who both fall into that category, but the next step is trying to win these type of games.

“Fakenham and Swaffham are both very good sides at this level and we know we’re in for a couple of big tests, but we can go into them with plenty of confidence and belief.

“And we can’t make the mistake of taking Wisbech St Mary lightly. There are always unexpected results on Boxing Day and they will definitely want revenge for the defeat at our place.”

Defender Gav Cooke returns from suspension at Fakenham, but skipper Max Mattless completes his two-game ban. He’ll be back involved on Boxing Day.

March could also have a new attacking weapon in their squad with Whaley having made an approach for speedy King’s Lynn Town Reserves striker Jack Frohawk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver flees police after head-on crash in Whittlesey town centre

Two cars have collided in Whittlesey town centre. Picture: SUBMITTED

‘Reckless’ learner driver who led police on 113mph chase through Benwick is disqualified

‘Reckless’ learner driver who led police on 100mph police chase through Benwick is disqualified. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Driver suffers ‘serious injuries’ after Fenland ditch crash that saw driver’s head smash through van front window

Pictures from the scene where a van driver’s head was forced through the front window of the van they were driving. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

The best and the worst performing schools in Fenland are highlighted after new tough SATS exams

Thomas Eaton Primary School in Wimblington is in the bottom five primary schools in Cambridgeshire.

Five years and five months jail for the March man who was a van driver by day but by night joined and worked with Neo-Nazi sympathisers

Nathan Pryke of March (left) who admitted membership of banned neo-Nazi group National Action. He was jailed for five years and five months. The other images are part of those released by police showing other group members, also convicted and jailed. Picture: WEST MIDLANDS POLICE

Most Read

Some of the best Christmas markets in Sussex for 2018

Brighton Clock Tower by Dominic Alves (creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0) via flic.kr/p/96bybq

15 of the best places for afternoon tea across Sussex

Nick Hopper/Getty Images/iStockphoto

22 cosy Sussex pubs to visit this winter

The main bar at The Corner House in Worthing

Sussex South Downs stroll near Alfriston

The downland above Alfriston village (Photo by Hazel Sillver)

Roger Daltrey on his rock career, life in Burwash and keeping fit

The Who close the 2012 Olympics (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Latest from the Cambs Times

Wisbech Town Council passes motion calling on Prime Minister Theresa May to toughen her stance on Brexit

Cllr Steve Tierney (left) and Cllr Sam Hoy (right) were behind a Brexit passed by Wisbech Town Council on Monday calling on the Prime Minister (centre) to toughen her stance. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Reckless’ learner driver who led police on 113mph chase through Benwick is disqualified

‘Reckless’ learner driver who led police on 100mph police chase through Benwick is disqualified. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Tory county councillor claims Mayor James Palmer removed chief executive for failing to control staffing costs but admits ‘I have no evidence for what happened’

Sex offender from Eye jailed for breaching his order

Sex offender who failed to comply with a court order has been jailed for more than a year. Christopher Wallis, 23, did not provide his passport and driving licence to police. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Fox Narrowboats raise more than £1,700 for live-saving defibrillators in March

More than £1,700 has been raised to buy defibrillators for March town centre by Fox Narrowboats. Picture: HARRY RUTTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists