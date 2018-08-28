NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: March Town come through a ‘truly terrible game’ to continue unbeaten streak

Craig Gillies sealed victory for March Town with their second goal. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

March Town boss Brett Whaley delivered praise to his players and the club’s fans following their latest success.

Jack Rawson hit a stunning opener as March Town beat Debenham LC. Picture: IAN CARTER Jack Rawson hit a stunning opener as March Town beat Debenham LC. Picture: IAN CARTER

The Hares stretched their unbeaten Thurlow Nunn League First Division North streak to 12 matches with a 2-0 victory against Debenham LC at the GER last Saturday.

A rare moment of quality led to March hitting the front 10 minutes before the break as Jack Rawson thundered in a 25-yard volley after a long clearance had been headed into his path by a visiting defender.

The Hares sealed the points seven minutes from the end of a game of few chances when Craig Gillies nodded in a Dylan Kilford corner.

“It was a truly terrible game of football in dreadful conditions,” admitted Whaley. “But one in which I learned a lot about my players.

“I wasn’t sure if they had it in them to scrap and battle for three points when things aren’t going our way, but the lads proved they can do that.

“The reality of this level of football is that we’re not going to be at our best every week, but it’s all about finding the way to get results.

“It was brilliant to have the backing of just over 100 supporters on such a miserable day. Unfortunately it wasn’t much of a spectacle for them, but at least they could see us continue our good run.”

The fifth-placed Hares now face an important spell of three games in a week.

They go to a Fakenham side, who sit one place and one point below them, this Saturday before hosting the team directly above them, Swaffham Town on December 29.

Those crucial clashes sandwich a derby trip to Wisbech St Mary on Boxing Day, 11am, when the Hares will be hot favourites to triumph.

They thumped their Fenland rivals 5-0 in the reverse fixture at the GER last month and Saints have since conceded seven goals in their last two games

Whaley added: “Our target for this season is to finish in the top eight and we can’t lose to the sides around us in the table if we are going to meet that.

“We’ve drawn recently against Ipswich Wanderers and Downham Town, who both fall into that category, but the next step is trying to win these type of games.

“Fakenham and Swaffham are both very good sides at this level and we know we’re in for a couple of big tests, but we can go into them with plenty of confidence and belief.

“And we can’t make the mistake of taking Wisbech St Mary lightly. There are always unexpected results on Boxing Day and they will definitely want revenge for the defeat at our place.”

Defender Gav Cooke returns from suspension at Fakenham, but skipper Max Mattless completes his two-game ban. He’ll be back involved on Boxing Day.

March could also have a new attacking weapon in their squad with Whaley having made an approach for speedy King’s Lynn Town Reserves striker Jack Frohawk.